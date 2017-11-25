‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Wants To Help BM Jason, Asks Patient 6 For Help, Sonny Hunts For Mastermind

General Hospital spoilers tease Sam (Kelly Monaco) will approach Patient 6 (Steve Burton) and ask for his assistance. The current Jason (Billy Miller) is distraught about his current situation, and he is incapable of thinking straight. Hence, Sam will have no choice but to approach Patient 6. Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) will pursue their leads to figure out who is behind the Patient 6’s kidnapping. Even if they find out who the real Jason is, they still need to know who the mastermind is.

Unexpected Favor

General Hospital spoilers tease Sam will ask an unexpected person for a favor. Given the circumstances, the most unexpected person to ask for help would be Patient 6. She might ask him to find out more about the person behind the scheme involving the twins. Next week, Nina will push Sam to deal with the Jason Morgan issue. Sam doesn’t want to entertain thoughts that her husband is not the real Jason. However, she needs to prepare for the results of the investigation.

Billy Miller’s Jason would be too caught up in denial and frustration of the situation, and the truth behind his identity to think clearly. Between the two Jasons, Steve Burton is more composed. With Sonny’s help, he is competent in looking for clues behind his kidnapping.

The Search Continues

Speaking of Sonny, spoilers tease he will pursue the lead which points to Dr. Obrecht. He will have questions for her, and he wants to know if she was involved in illegally confining Patient 6 in the Russian clinic. However, this lead will not lead to concrete answers. He needs to look deeper to know the answer to the mystery.

General Hospital spoilers tease Billy Miller’s Jason is up for heartbreak. So evidence would most likely point out Patient 6 is Jason. The current Jason is already afraid of the consequences of having a man claim his identity. He fears Sam and his family will shun him even if there’s proof of him being Jason Morgan. If the evidence reveals Patient 6 is Jason and he is Drew, he will feel devastated. Dr. Kim Nero who knew Drew might offer some consolation, but the two men think they are Jason. It would be hard to embrace a new reality right away. Needless to say, it would be a confusing week in General Hospital. More reveals are bound to happen even if the identity of Jason Morgan is already settled.

More General Hospital Spoilers

Jordan will convince Andre to reveal what he knows. This agrees with prior General Hospital spoilers hinting the identity of the two Jasons will finally be revealed. Spoilers tease Valentin will be blindsided. Cassandra might have made an unexpected move, and he needs to put his plan into motion if he wants to steer clear of the cunning woman. Meanwhile, Finn will also have his own plan. General Hospital spoilers tease he will tell Anna about it, and hope she will not stop him from making a move.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]