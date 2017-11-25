Tyler Baltierra Shares How Difficult Thanksgiving Is Without Wife Catelynn Lowell Baltierra

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra recently shocked her fans and followers when she stated that she was checking into rehab after thinking of “every possible way to kill herself.” The young mother has previously been very open about her struggles with postpartum depression after giving birth to her second child, Novalee.

The Teen Mom OG star previously gave up her first daughter, Carly, for adoption. The reality TV star and husband, Tyler Baltierra, made the decision when they were just teens. Now, the pair, who are the only original couple still together, have married and had a daughter that they planned.

While Tyler Baltierra has been insistent that the pair have another baby, and hopes that they will have a boy to break the streak of girls, Catelynn has been outspoken about the fact that she is still reticent to have another child. Although she did not experience postpartum depression with her first daughter, Carly, she is still very fearful of experiencing it again.

The Teen Mom OG star has always been candid with her mental health struggles, particularly with depression and anxiety. Many fans of the show have been grateful to her for being so open about what is going on in her life, and talking about a subject that is sometimes thought of as taboo.

Tyler Baltierra shared that after dropping off his wife at treatment, the pair held each other and cried.

Yesterday on social media, he shared that not having his wife with him while their family celebrated Thanksgiving would be very difficult.

My god! My wife looks absolutely beautiful in this #HappyThanksgiving @TeenMom clip! It’s going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tell her how thankful I am for her, but we have a strong resilience crafted by our past, we got this! ???????????? https://t.co/OEOrnywp4J — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 23, 2017

He also shared that he thought his wife was beautiful, despite the criticism she has often received from Teen Mom OG viewers about her changing appearance.

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra did not discuss what she ended up doing for Thanksgiving, but it is assumed she celebrated in some way at her inpatient center. The reality TV star tweeted that this year she is thankful for life and thankful for her two daughters.

Tyler and Catelynn have not seen their eldest daughter, Carly, in a couple of years, despite their adoption being open. Previously, the pair had a yearly visit with her.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]