‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary’s Career Toast After Nude Photos Go Viral, Jordan’s Revenge Pay Off

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) will finally see the payoff from his revenge plot against Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Hilary turned his life upside down, and now he wants her to pay up. Jordan will launch an attack on her that will ruin her reputation and could sink her career.

According to Soap Central, Hilary took a huge risk by going after Jordan. She knew that he took nude photos of her several months back. In fact, just before she exposed his and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) shady past, he reminded her of the pictures he had in his possession. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary thought he was bluffing when he claimed that he had copies of the images. Now, she will pay a huge price for going after him.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jordan will post Hilary’s nude pictures online not only for Genoa City to see, but for the rest of the world as well. She won’t like that she will be the next hot story and will probably demand that he hand over all copies of the photos. It will be too late though. Her face and other body parts will be all over the net. Her nudes will go viral, and she will scramble for a way to recover from the scandal.

As the pictures are shared all over social media, Hilary panics that the pictures could affect her future. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the ratings for her show will soar, but only because people want to see who she is after seeing her nude pictures online.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary will try to hide while she figures out how to recover from the scandal. Perhaps she will ask Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to cover for her and to take over the show for a few days.

Devon (Bryton James) will probably come to her defense and will try to fix this for his ex-wife. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he will blast Jordan for leaking these very private pictures. In the end, the photo leak could speed up Hilary and Devon’s reunion.

If Jordan was smart, he would leave Genoa City for a while because Hilary will be out for blood.

