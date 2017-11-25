Washington Post Reporter Accused Of ‘Plotting Liberal Agenda’ At Secretive Event Attended By George Soros

Janell Ross, a reporter for The Washington Post known for her generally impartial reporting including coverage of the 2016 presidential election, reportedly not only attended but even spoke at a decidedly liberal top-secret meeting last week. As Fox News reports, the Washington Post reporter is now facing accusations of bias in reporting after participating in the California event presented by the group Democracy Alliance, without telling her prestigious employer that she would be working directly with high-profile liberals outlining the future of the so-called “liberal agenda.”

Among those donors in attendance was the controversial progressive billionaire, George Soros.

The California event was billed as “the largest network of donors dedicated to building the progressive movement in the United States,” according to its own website, and according to the Washington Free Beacon, the liberal organization behind the event made a deliberate effort to keep the names of those in attendance a closely-guarded secret. However, the Beacon was reportedly able to obtain information including “detailed conference agenda that lists both events and featured guests.” It has been reported that after the names of those expected to attend, including Washington Post reporter Janell Ross, were exposed, guests were asked not to discuss the liberal event on social media.

According to a spokesperson at The Washington Post (which changed its slogan to “Democracy Dies in Darkness” after Donald Trump was sworn in as POTUS), Ross arranged to participate in the liberal think tank-style event “without notifying her superiors that she would be attending.” According to the newspaper, employees are discouraged from attending partisan events. The spokesperson for The Post added that the reporter has been “reminded” of that policy.

Janell Ross has declined to comment on her participation in the event, and it is unclear if she will face professional discipline for attending. What is also unclear is who footed the bill for The Washington Post reporter to attend the swanky get-together. According to a Fox News report, attendees of the event donated at least $20,000 (payable in advance) to the so-called liberal agenda of the Democracy Alliance organization. The conference took place over three days last week at the La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California and reportedly included a recorded George Soros video introduction message featuring Democratic politicians Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi.

While liberal politicians such as Pelosi and Harris and even liberal philanthropist George Soros, who has devoted his time and considerable fortune to promoting democratic ideals for over three decades, are not surprising names on a Democracy Alliance guest list, the inclusion of Janell Ross on the same list has come as something of a shock to many.

According to Dan Gainor, Vice President of Media Research Center, Ross’ participation in the panel devoted to “plotting the liberal agenda” is tantamount to “openly coordinating with the ‘alt-left'” to target and utlimately take down conservatives.

“Someone should introduce reporter Janell Ross and her boss Marty Baron to the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics. It appears they haven’t read it, or any other text on journalistic ethics. Funny, the movie ‘Spotlight’ portrays Baron as a big advocate of legitimate journalism. Can’t wait for the sequel that shows the Post for what it really is, the research and reporting arm of the left.”

During the 2016 presidential election, Ross covered the political events steadily for The Washington Post, and while there have been no prior complaints regarding bias in her pieces, conservatives are now arguing that they appear “anti-Trump in retrospect.” Ross’ panel at last week’s Democracy Alliance California event was dedicated to teaching liberals in attendance to get “the economic narrative” right. Reportedly, the next presenter spoke about the ongoing narrative regarding Russian election interference.

