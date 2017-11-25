‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Co-Head Writer Talks About Sam’s Torturous Position, Explains BM Jason’s Mindset

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the truth regarding the identities of Billy Miller and Steve Burton’s characters will shock everyone in Port Charles. Regardless of which one is which, Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) will have some tough decisions to make. Recently, co-head writer Shelly Altman spoke to Soap Opera Digest regarding Sam’s “torturous position.” The reason for Sam’s current husband being so pushy about her believing he is the real Jason Morgan was also explained.

Sam has tried to constantly reassure her husband that she loves him no matter what. However, he doesn’t seem convinced and is getting pushier about wanting her to say out loud that she believes he is the real Jason Morgan. Despite what she tells him, fans can’t help but feel that her heart is torn between him, and the man who looks like the old Jason, referred to at Patient 6. Eventually, she is going to have to choose between both men. Regardless of which one is Jason and which one is Drew, she will have to follow her heart. But, how does one make such a difficult decision when her heart feels something for both?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam will truly be caught in the middle, especially with her heart. Co-head writer Shelly Altman referred to Sam’s predicament as a “torturous position.”

“She truly loves the man she is married to. She loves Scout’s father. She loves the life they’re starting to build and the life that he’s promised her. But she has always been the ride-or-die woman. It’s a really, really difficult position she finds herself in now and will continue to.”

General Hospital spoilers reveal she will make a final decision, but she later starts to wonder if it was the right one. GH spoilers for December tease she will question if she even knows what is in her heart.

As for the mindset of Billy Miller’s character, he keeps pushing Sam to say that she believes he is the real Jason Morgan. She has tried to repeatedly reassure him, but he is still insecure about it. The GH co-head writer explained what is going through the character’s mind.

“In his mind, he is Jason. He knows nothing else. His rock, his support, and the person he loves most, he needs for her to acknowledge that. It should be enough for him that she loves him, but he needs that acknowledgment, that she believes and trusts him, as well.”

As General Hospital fans know, every single time he turns around, someone else has announced they believe Steve Burton’s character is Jason. Each time it happens, it messes with his sense of security and his sense of self. If he isn’t Jason, then everything he believes about himself and his life has been a lie. This storyline is not going to be a short-term one. The arc is supposed to last for a total of nine months. However, Altman explained that the fallout from the truth will be instantaneous, and will have a ripple effect for a long, long time.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

