David Cassidy’s Final Words? Katie Cassidy Shares That ‘Partridge Family’ Star Said ‘So Much Wasted Time’

In his final days, Partridge Family star David Cassidy was surrounded by his family, before succumbing to organ failure. Now, a few days after her father’s death, Arrow star Katie Cassidy has released a statement on her father through social media, sharing his last words. Katie reveals that these are words that will always inspire her, and words that will certainly inspire her father’s legion of mourning fans.

David Cassidy fans around the world have been mourning the passing of the 67-year-old singer and actor. Katie Cassidy posted on Twitter a note of appreciation to the fans and friends who have shared an outpouring of messages expressing sympathy to the Cassidy family. This has given them “solace” during their time of grief.

“Words can’t express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time.”

Then, the actress shared her father’s last words, “So much wasted time.” Katie reflected on her father’s message of how fleeting life is and, during this time of Thanksgiving, reflected that she will always stop and express “gratitude.”

“My father’s last words were “So much wasted time.” This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you.”

David Bruce Cassidy was the only child of actors Jack Cassidy and Evelyn Ward. He left behind three stepbrothers, Shaun, Patrick, and Ryan; son Beau and daughter Katie; many cousins, nephews, and nieces; and his beloved stepmother, and Partridge Family co-star, Shirley Jones.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, David Cassidy was married three times. His first wife was actress Kay Lenz, his second wife Meryl Tanz, and his third wife Susan Shifrin, the mother of his only son Beau Cassidy. Cassidy and Shifrin separated a year ago after a contentious divorce.

It was very well known that David Cassidy’s relationship with his only daughter was mercurial. The 30-year-old actress is the daughter of Cassidy and former model Sherry Williams. Unlike her brother Beau, Katie never lived with Cassidy; instead, she lived with her mom and stepfather Richard Benedon.

About a decade ago, Cassidy had reflected that his remarkable daughter had never lived with him, appearing to express regret that she lived “a completely different life.” Yet he was quick to share a great deal of pride in her talent, and reflected on how the years went by so fast. Perhaps even then he was thinking, “So much wasted time.”

“I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life. [But] I’m proud of her. She’s very talented. It’s hard for me to even accept how old she is now.”

The father and daughter were often estranged, their relationship described as “complicated,” and it was not until recently that Katie reached out to her father. This was after Cassidy had publicly announced that he was suffering from dementia, just as his mother and his grandmother had.

According to the Daily Mail, the actor and singer was admitted to a Florida hospital over a week ago, due to liver and kidney failure. Although Cassidy needed a liver transplant, physicians determined the actor and singer would not be able to survive such a surgery. He died on November 21, with millions of fans mourning the pop icon.

