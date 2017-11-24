‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Gun That Killed Zack Belonged To A Newman, Dina Recalls Starting The Fire

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, November 27 tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) sends a text to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to meet him at his office to chat. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) tells Victor (Eric Braeden) that he has people working hard to distance Newman Enterprises from the DesignDate app.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Christine (Lauralee Bell) shows up with federal agents who demand that Victor go to the station to answer a few questions. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor smiles at the press and says that he would be happy to answer any questions.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy (Jason Thompson), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) enter Crimson Lights hungover and wearing sunglasses. Nick decides to check on the Underground investigation and leaves the gang to recover from the New Orleans trip.

Paul (Doug Davidson) discloses to Nick that the report claims someone started the fire. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick admits he was angry that night at his father, but he would never set his bar on fire intentionally. Paul reads Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) statement, which said that Nick came into the bar twice that night. Nick give Paul a confused look and reveals that he only came in once.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul hands over a photograph that survived the fire. He asks Nick if he knows the man in the photo. Nearby, Victor says that person is Brent Davis.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Christine shows Victor into an empty office. Christine interrogates Victor on his relationship with Zack (Ryan Ashton) and the money he earned from his DesignDate app. Christine asks Victor if he ever used one of the girls from the sex ring for sex; Victor explodes. He accuses her of being upset that a judge commuted his sentence. Victor gets up to leave the room, and Paul appears with the gun that killed Zack. He reveals that the firearm belonged to a Newman family member.

At Jabot, Jack meets with Phyllis about his leave of absence. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack asks her to be nice to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) while he’s taking care of his mother. Jack pulls Billy aside and thanks him for keeping Dina’s (Marla Adams) diagnosis a secret.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki arrives at Jabot to talk with Jack. He gives Nikki an update on Dina’s medical status, revealing that she has Alzheimer’s disease. He explains that is why he’s so protective of her. Jack doesn’t want the public to know yet. He suggests they should end their relationship since their connection is a trigger for Dina. Nikki wonders if Jack is taking on too much, but he refuses to listen. He will be there for his mother, no matter the personal cost.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack arrives home to find Dina looking lost in the living room. Jack informs his mother that he is taking time off work to spend with her. Dina suggests that if he doesn’t work, he will hover over her. She thinks he should spend some time with his wife, Patty (Stacy Haiduk).

Nick arrives at Jack’s house to ask questions about why Brent Davis’ picture was at the Underground. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick wants to talk to Dina about it, but Jack doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick reveals that Dina pulled a knife on his mother, which suggests that she is a dangerous person. Jack forces him to leave, but Nick warns him that he will not drop this — he wants to talk to Dina.

Jack sits down with Dina and questions her about the fire at the Underground. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack recalls the album going missing that night. Dina blurts out that she remembers being at the Underground that night, and she wanted to destroy that picture of Brent. She cries as she says that Brent has caused so much pain to her family.

“Oh my God, Jack, what is happening to me?” Dina cries.

Back at the GCAC, Chelsea warns Nick about jumping to conclusions regarding Dina’s involvement in the Underground fire. Nick isn’t sure he can let it go but will back off, at least until more evidence comes to light.

