Watch Hornets Vs. Cavs 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channel, & NBA Odds

On Friday night, NBA fans will watch Hornets vs. Cavs live streaming and televised game coverage. Cleveland will try to win their sixth straight game, while Charlotte is riding a three-game winning streak. Here are the latest details for the matchup, including point spread, over/under, start time, TV channels, and Hornets vs. Cavs live streaming options.

As they enter tonight’s home game, Cleveland has rattled off wins against Brooklyn, Detroit, the L.A. Clippers, the Knicks, and tonight’s opponent, the Hornets. In their meeting back in Charlotte on November 15, LeBron James scored 31 points on 12-for-24 shooting to go with eight assists and six rebounds. The Cavs also managed to outbound the Hornets 50 to 41 with Dwight Howard limited to just eight points and five boards in his 23 minutes on the court.

For the Charlotte Hornets, they’ve now achieved three wins in a row and are trying to push past the 0.500 mark. Those came against the L.A. Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and most recently, the Washington Wizards, 129-124. Dwight Howard was much more productive in that latest win, as he had 26 points and 13 rebounds. Kemba Walker added 24 points, as did Jeremy Lamb off the bench. Lamb may find himself even more involved tonight, as Nic Batum could be either limited or sidelined due to reinjuring his elbow that had him out for six weeks.

For tonight’s odds to win, Odds Shark lists the Cleveland Cavaliers as favorites by 5.5 points on the spread. For the moneyline, Cleveland is priced as -220 favorites, while Charlotte is a +180 or higher underdog. The over/under points total is around 221 for the consensus. Keep in mind that Charlotte is just 3-5-1 against the spread over their last nine contests and 0-4-1 ATS in their last five on the road. The Cavs are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five home games and just 7-14-2 ATS in their last 23 games overall.

Friday night’s Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. Eastern start. Live television coverage is available exclusively on NBATV in the United States. There is no live stream website or streaming apps for NBATV, but many cable and satellite TV providers have live-streaming features or capabilities for their customers. These should allow for viewing of channels live streaming online, but it’s best to check with a specific TV provider for details.

To watch the Hornets vs. Cavs live streaming online, there are two options. The fubuTV channel streaming service features NBATV as part of its lineup and is available for new customers for a one-week free trial. There’s also SlingTV, which features NBATV as part of their “Sports Extras” add-on package. See more details at the Sling.com website, including how to get a one-week free trial of the service.

[Featured Image by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images]