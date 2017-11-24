Jinger Duggar And Husband Jeremy Vuolo Celebrate Thanksgiving With Jessa Duggar And Ben Seewald

Fans of the Duggar family are excited when they post anything on Facebook or Instagram, and recently, Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have been sharing photos of their Thanksgiving weekend.

Although the Duggar family is very religious and their Christmas celebrations are a little different from the norm (as they forego a Christmas tree in order to focus on Christ’s birth), they seem to celebrate Thanksgiving just as any other American.

Although Jinger Duggar and her husband didn’t show any photos of the family’s feast itself, they did manage to show off a few photos of their time with Jinger’s sister Jessa. Jinger and Jessa have always been especially close growing up, so it is no wonder that Jinger may be staying over at Jessa’s while the couple visits from Laredo, Texas, for the holiday.

Jeremy Vuolo posted what he is thankful for this holiday season, saying “think spices,” insinuating his relationship with his wife, Jinger.

The pair also shared photos of some of the food they enjoyed at Jessa’s house, in addition to photos of Jessa and Ben Seewald’s children, Henry and Spurgeon, who the couple is more than happy to spend time with this Thanksgiving.

The Duggar family’s official Facebook page shared Thanksgiving tidings for their fans as well. A photo of the family’s buckeyes and pumpkin cake balls was shared to the page, prompting fans to discuss what their favorite Thanksgiving meal is.

Another post that went up on Thanksgiving Day itself spoke of being thankful of all that God had given them, and a post today shared a “throwback” to when the family celebrated their Thanksgiving dinner in Branson, Missouri.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo continue to be “rebellious” insofar as they have not yet announced a pregnancy. It has been suspected that the pair may be using birth control, which Michelle Duggar has expressly stated she does not believe in. The pair has been married for just over a year and have not yet announced they are expecting, which is very unusual, as most people in Jinger’s family announce a pregnancy three months or so after the wedding.

