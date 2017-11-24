Major Update Regading Brock Lesnar’s Next Match At ‘Royal Rumble’

Since Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33, The Beast Incarnate has successfully defended the title against Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman throughout the year. He also just defeated AJ Styles in a champion vs. champion match at WWE Survivor Series. Lesnar’s next match is expected to take place at the WWE Royal Rumble, but his opponent still remains a mystery.

For months, the expectation was that Finn Balor would finally receive his rematch with Brock Lesnar at the event. Unfortunately, it’s been reported that WWE officials were never actually considering that match for Lesnar and the powers that be have some other ideas for his next opponent. It’s being reported that WWE officials haven’t selected an opponent yet, but Braun Strowman remains the most likely choice for Lesnar.

However, Vince McMahon is said to be against the idea of a rematch between Lesnar and Strowman. Braun has already lost to Brock clean at WWE No Mercy. Another big loss to Lesnar would also serve to hurt him, especially with a feud developing with Triple H. Unfortunately, that doesn’t leave Brock with many options considering Bray Wyatt is in the doghouse, The Shield is back, and everyone else would be a big step-down.

The only man who could become a viable option is Samoa Joe. The WWE Universe had high praise for his match against Lesnar at WWE Great Balls of Fire. Joe’s stock rose a ton after the match with Brock, but he couldn’t capitalize on it because of an injury shortly after WWE Summerslam. Another match between the two heavyweights could assert Samoa Joe back into a prime position heading into WrestleMania season.

As of this writing, Brock Lesnar is guaranteed to do something at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. It’s just too early for WWE officials to choose an opponent for him before the end of the year. There is a good chance he may not defend the WWE Universal Title at the event at all, but his involvement is a guarantee. It’s unlikely the WWE Universe will see Brock Lesnar again until January, so the fans will just have to wait and see.

[Featured Image by WWE]