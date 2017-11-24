‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli Investigates Deimos Kiriakis’ Murder, Truth Exposed Or Proof Of New Suspect?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal Deimos Kiriakis’ (formerly Vincent Irizarry) will be revisited. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will do some digging into the crime, which could become a cold case soon. What will he uncover while poking around? Will he stumble upon proof that Nicole Walker (formerly Arianne Zucker) killed Deimos? Or will he find evidence suggesting a new suspect could be responsible?

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead reveal Eli will be looking closely at Deimos’ death. After all of this time, the police still have not been able to figure out who killed the villain. There were a few arrests, including a confession, but none of those panned out. The reason is because Deimos drugged everyone at the party with Halo, which affected their memories.

Before Nicole Walker left Salem, she recalled killing Deimos on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers at that time explained she wouldn’t be arrested, but it would be one of the factors into her fleeing town. As fans know, the other elements included Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) threat, and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

However, not everyone is convinced Nicole really did it. After all, Halo did mess with people’s memories. Could Nicole be missing the full memory of that fateful night? Is it possible that she was experiencing “false memories?” The big reveal was just so lackluster with no real climax or drama. It just seemed to be a letdown to how suspenseful the rest of the story was. For these reasons, viewers are not completely convinced Nicole was responsible.

On a recent episode of Days Of Our Lives, Brady used the amulet to frame Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) for Deimos’ murder. It didn’t work, but Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) brought up that now, Brady can no longer use the amulet against Nicole. While this is true, Brady said he still had her confession recorded on his phone. Unless Brady was smart enough to save the recording to a cloud account, that recording could disappear if the phone ends up lost or damaged.

Will Eli’s investigation lead to a new suspect? Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal eyes will be on Brady since it was a bizarre coincidence how the amulet magically landed in Eve’s purse. However, he was not at the party the night of Deimos’ death. Unless he showed up to check on Nicole, and it was just not revealed to viewers at the time. Only time will tell what Eli will uncover. However, Nicole will eventually return to Salem. In order to do so, the recorded confession is going to have to disappear.

