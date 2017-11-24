WWE Rumors: New ‘Royal Rumble’ Match Favorite To Headline ‘WrestleMania 34’ PPV?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2018 is not far away, but there has been a recent shift in terms of the odds-on favorite to win the big 30-man match. The winner of that illustrious battle royal match gets to go on to WrestleMania 34 and challenge for a WWE championship belt. For a long time, there were two superstars tied for the top favorites to win the big match, but now the odds have shifted to give one of those superstars the role of favorite to win.

For quite a while, the sportsbook odds had John Cena and Roman Reigns as co-favorites to win the big Royal Rumble in January of 2018. According to the Paddy Power sportsbook, that has now changed, and John Cena has moved into the top spot. As of this report, Cena now has odds of 9 to 4 to win the match, while Reigns has moved into second at 5 to 2 odds. Third place is being held by Shinsuke Nakamura, whom recent reports suggest is the favorite.

While that doesn’t necessarily mean that John Cena is penciled in as the winner of the match, it suggests that bettors are backing Cena as the favorite to leave as the Royal Rumble 2018 winner. This could change as the storylines become clearer in the coming weeks ahead of the big pay-per-view. There had been speculation that the two major championship matches at WrestleMania 34 would be Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal title and John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship.

Mahal lost that title several weeks ago in the United Kingdom to AJ Styles on SmackDown Live. With that said, if Styles holds onto the title through the Rumble, it could mean that another John Cena vs. AJ Styles match is on the horizon. Cena previously tied Ric Flair’s record of title reigns when he defeated Styles, and another win over “The Phenomenal” superstar would put Cena into sole possession of the record.

A lot could change in the coming weeks and months leading to WrestleMania 34, including unforeseen injuries or changes in terms of how WWE wants to book certain superstars. Keep an eye on these odds as there is some other speculation that it will be Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 as the WWE Championship match.

[Featured Image by WWE]