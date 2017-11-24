VH1 Star Emerges ‘Bloody Mess’ After Monkey Attack In Thailand — Kamal Givens Seen On Video Screaming In Pain

Kamal Givens of VH1’s Real Chance of Love was in Thailand filming a documentary inside a sanctuary when he walked over to a group of monkeys playing. He could be heard on the video saying that he liked a particular monkey, but things soon took a turn for the worse after that.

He was with Ricky Romance when they “started playing with a group of monkeys.” The monkeys could be seen in the video above with collars and chains around their neck. The little cute animals were in a seemingly quiet sanctuary, that is until they were riled up by their visitors.

According to TMZ, the monkeys and Kamal were fairly quiet as the video began, but then it quickly turned into the “cries of the panicked Kamal” as the baby monkey relentlessly attacked him. This caused the other people around, as well as the other monkeys, to freak out.

Kamal was rushed to the nearest emergency room for treatment of his numerous bloody wounds. His legs and hands were riddled with gashes and he needed six stitches in one hand. They put a bunch of bandages on his wounds. Ricky told TMZ that the monkeys could have ganged up and attacked him as a group. A gang of irate monkeys in attack mode could have killed him, said Ricky.

With only one day left on the documentary they were in Thailand filming, it wasn’t clear as to whether Kamal was going to join them to finish up that last day or not. It looks as if Kamal is lucky to be alive, or so his friend Ricky suggested.

While monkeys look like cute animals, and as a kid you might have even wanted your own pet monkey, these wild animals are not always as adorable as they appear. According to the Express, in an article they published back in 2015, a man was literally stoned to death by a group of monkeys in a series of attacks on villagers in the area.

The monkey attacks, which happened in a town in India, ended up with three people dead and injuries to even more. One of the persons who died was at home when a group of “nuisance monkeys” that had become a problem in the Mirchai Gali region of the country got on the roof of his house. The monkeys dropped stones on the man from the roof and he was badly injured. He was rushed to the hospital but later died, making him the third monkey-related death in that region.

The monkeys in that Indian town targeted kids and women. They would grab bags of groceries from people coming from the market and bite them. Finally, law enforcement made arrangements for the monkeys to be caught and removed from the area.

In Kamal’s case, the monkeys were in a sanctuary where they are closely monitored, but getting too close to them proved dangerous and painful.

