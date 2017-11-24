‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Finds Out About Abby And Scott’s Hot Hookup, Love Triangle Explodes!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) hookup might be discovered. Not only are they trying to keep their tryst a secret, but they are working together to bring Victoria (Amelia Heinle) down, something that Scott hasn’t shared with Sharon (Sharon Case) yet. It will be only a matter of time before Sharon gets a clue and discovers their hot hookup. Will she dump Scott when she learns he slept with Abby?

According to SheKnows Soaps, during the week of November 27, Sharon gets a clue about Scott and Abby’s hookup. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she may notice that Scott and Abby are close. She may think that she could be reading into things, but decide to launch an investigation about it. Y&R spoilers imply that eventually, Sharon will learn that Scott wasn’t faithful to her and it could lead her to dump him.

Sharon may sense that Scott has grown too close to Abby and she isn’t sure what to make of it. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that since they fight a lot, Sharon may not consider that they had sex. She will wonder why they are spending so much time together and she may try to get Scott to open up about his newest project with Abby.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby and Scott will soon outsmart Victoria. They will find a way to get under her skin. Sharon may believe that Abby and Scott’s secret was their plot against Victoria, but the Y&R fans know that another secret will come out before she knows it.

Sharon will continue her investigation and will soon find out that Scott and Abby had sex while in the storage unit. Perhaps by then, Abby will have found out she is pregnant, and she won’t know if Scott or Zack (Ryan Ashton) is her baby’s daddy.

The biggest question on the Young and the Restless fans minds is, will Scott and Abby end up hooking up again? If so, will someone catch them? There’s some major drama coming for Scott, Abby, and Sharon in the coming weeks.

