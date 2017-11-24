Carrie Underwood Just Spent Her First Thanksgiving With Her Husband, Despite Being Married 7 Years

Carrie Underwood may have married her husband Mike Fisher seven years ago back in 2011, but it turns out this was actually the first year the couple – who are parents to 2-year-old son Isaiah – spent Thanksgiving together as a family.

Carrie revealed that it took close to 10 years together for her and Mike to finally be together for the holiday, as this is the first year since the couple started dating that Fisher hasn’t been away or busy with his hockey schedule.

Underwood joked about finally spending the holiday with her husband in a recent interview, where she revealed that she’s pretty excited to finally show her man her impressive cooking skills.

“For I think the first time in our relationship, my husband will actually be around for Thanksgiving,” she recently explained of her big plans for the holiday this year according to Hollywood.com, revealing that she’s excited to celebrate twice because Mike is Canadian. “He was a hockey player and he’s retired now, so we went to Canadian Thanksgiving (in October), and now I get our Thanksgiving… I get two Thanksgivings!”

“I’ll get to cook for him,” Underwood continued of how she and Fisher will finally be celebrating together, admitting that despite the couple dating since 2008, Mike’s “never seen my Thanksgiving skills” because of his busy schedule.

This guy…❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 20, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

“I plan so far in advance and I have all my recipes, and I’ll, like, chop everything the night before and put it in baggies and stuff like that, so I can just (throw it all in the oven on Thanksgiving),” she added.

But Carrie, who’s a vegan, admitted that there’s one part of the Fisher family Thanksgiving meal that she wouldn’t be attempting.

“Someone else will bring the turkey,” the “Good Girl” singer, who became a vegetarian as a child, joked. “I don’t know what I’m doing with that. That would be a nightmare!”

Notably, Fisher served as the caption of the Nashville Predators for around a year before his retirement earlier this year. Prior to that, he played for the Ottawa Sens from 1999 until 2011.

The only deer I am OK with @mfisher1212 “catching!” ???????? @catchindeers #HelpMe #happyhalloween #veganwifeproblems A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

But it sounds like Carrie probably needed a bit of a hand this year when it came to preparing her Thanksgiving feast, even beyond the turkey.

Underwood’s rep revealed earlier this month that she had suffered a seriously nasty fall outside her home in Tennessee and had suffered a number of cuts and abrasions in addition to a broken wrist.

As a result, the country star had to cancel a number of appearances, including a performance at the Country Rising benefit concert and an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry for December, as well as her planned induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

But despite having to pull the plug on a string of planned appearances, Carrie recently gave fans an update on how she’s doing. She revealed on Twitter that she’d had to have surgery on her wrist and likely had metal plates inserted to fix the break.

Telling her more than 8 million followers that she was fortunately “doing great” now after a rocky week, she confirmed on November 15 that she’d “had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well.” Carrie then thanked her doctors and everyone who’s been looking after her after her accident.

“I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me,” the mom of one added.

Carrie hasn’t offered an update on how her Thanksgiving went on social media, though Mike posted a bible verse to Instagram on November 23 where he told his followers that he “has so much to be thankful for.”

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization]