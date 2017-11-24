Derrick Rose Rumors: Guard Leaves Cleveland Cavaliers, To Retire From NBA?

Derrick Rose rumors indicate that he may retire from the NBA. Rose reportedly has left the Cleveland Cavaliers and is trying to figure out if he still wants to continue playing basketball. This is huge news from the Cavs, as the team is struggling to find an identity during the 2017-18 NBA season. That might be a bad position for the team to be in as they continue trying to gel as a group.

A report by NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski has confirmed that Rose has left the Cavs, stating that he is “evaluating his future in basketball.” This is a breaking and evolving story, so there will certainly be more information coming from the team soon. What is immediately known, though, is that Rose is not expected to play in the next game for the Cavs.

It’s not a stretch to say that these latest Derrick Rose rumors may stem from the constant injuries that the former MVP has suffered during his NBA career. Rose has missed quite a bit of time during his career recuperating from injuries and suffered through even more time trying to play through day-to-day problems with his body. This would make it very unsurprising if Rose has decided that he has finally had enough of the injuries and is seriously contemplating retiring from professional basketball.

Derrick Rose signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason after receiving a buyout from the New York Knicks. Battling through injuries, he has only been able to play in seven games for the Cavs. During that time, Rose has averaged 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He is only playing 26.9 minutes a game, which would be the least minutes he has averaged in an NBA season during his 10-year NBA career. Some might say it was only nine years, as he did sit out the 2012-13 campaign.

The immediate response on social media has been unkind, as many basketball fans view what Rose is doing as “quitting on the Cavs.” The team is starting to turn things around and currently has a six-game winning streak that has improved them to 11-7 on the season. That’s just half-a-game from the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Next up for the Cavs is a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night (November 24).

These Derrick Rose rumors are sure to be addressed prior to Friday night’s game against the Hornets. It’s very clear that Rose won’t be at the stadium to play for the Cavs, but the team was already prepared to have Jose Calderon on the court as the starting point guard.

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]