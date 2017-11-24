Billy Baldwin: Trump ‘Very Insecure Dude’ Who Called Every 20 Minutes When I Acted With Mistress Marla Maples

Billy Baldwin is unleashing a string of secrets about President Donald Trump on Twitter. Baldwin initially accused Trump of trying to hit on Billy’s wife, Chynna Phillips, many years ago during a birthday party that Billy threw for Chynna at the Plaza hotel. As reported by the Inquisitr, Billy wrote that Trump crashed the intimate gathering and struck out when Chynna nervously laughed and told Trump thanks but no thanks for the offer to go to Atlantic City on his helicopter.

One day after Baldwin’s tweet about Trump went viral, Billy was back on Twitter, recalling an experience of taking acting classes with Marla Maples in the late 1980s. Even though Billy called Marla a terrific person, he used hashtags to deride “Donny Boy” and call him a “very insecure dude.” Baldwin wrote that he rehearsed acting scenes with Marla, prior to Ivana Trump or anyone knowing that Maples was the mistress of Donald. But Billy claimed that Trump was so insecure about Baldwin being around Marla, he would call every 20 minutes in order to check in on their progress and spy on the couple.

The tweet, which can be seen below, has gone viral and received nearly 2,000 likes on Twitter within four hours of being published.

Think that's good… wait till I tell you about doing scenes in acting class with Marla Maples (terrific person!!) in the late 80s. It was before Ivana or the press even knew. We rehearsed in her apartment & Donny Boy would call every 20 mins to check up on us.#VeryInsecureDude https://t.co/dGIKw6dyGd — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 24, 2017

As reported by the New York Daily News, Billy did not provide additional details about the whole experience, but his short tweet left his Twitter followers wanting to know much more about Baldwin’s experience with Trump. Plenty replies to Billy’s Twitter revelations feature people posting GIFs about Billy “spilling the tea” and encouraging him to keep going and to continue to spill all the secrets he knows about Trump.

One woman who commented on Billy’s revealing tweet wrote that she traveled on a small plane with Marla from Denver to Steamboat Springs soon after Maples broke up with Trump, prior to “constraints of a non-disclosure agreement.” The Twitter user called her talk with Marla “VERY interesting/disturbing/disgusting” and went on to use hashtags that expressed the desire to see Trump impeached and dubbed Trump a “sex predator.”

Marla can be seen in the top photo above from 1985 in Florida.

