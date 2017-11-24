Jalen Ramsey Out: Jacksonville Jaguars Lose Cornerback To Hand Injury

NFL rumors about a Jalen Ramsey injury present some bad news for the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to Ramsey himself, the cornerback is going to miss the Week 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals. A report by ESPN states that Ramsey is officially listed as questionable for the game due to a hand injury, but he told several reporters that he isn’t going to be available to play on Sunday (November 26). That could put the Jaguars in a difficult position on defense, even against a banged-up Cardinals team.

This is a really important game for the Jaguars as they try to take another step toward an AFC South title. In the updated NFL standings, the Jaguars hold a one-game lead over the Tennessee Titans for first place. The Jaguars are also just one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) and New England Patriots (8-2) for the best record in the conference. This goes to show how close the team might be to securing a first-round bye in the 2018 AFC Playoffs.

As for the Jalen Ramsey injury update, it seems that he hurt his hand during practice on Friday (November 24). While going for a play on defense, Ramsey reportedly hurt the hand enough that he will have to sit out for a few days. The extent of the injury to his hand hasn’t been revealed just yet, but it must be bad if Ramsey isn’t even going to try to play against the Cardinals. It’s also possible that he wants to play in the game but has been ruled out by team doctors.

Jalen Ramsey was the fifth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, presumably giving the Jacksonville Jaguars a shutdown corner who could cover the best receivers that opponents have to offer. During his first season, Ramsey played in 16 games for the Jaguars, posting two interceptions, 14 pass deflections, a forced fumble, a defensive touchdown, and 55 tackles. So far this season, Ramsey has two interceptions, 30 tackles, and 14 pass deflections.

The game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals takes place on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Jaguars come into the game as five-and-a-half-point favorites to win the game. In the other important AFC South match from Week 12, the Tennessee Titans are three-point favorites on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

