General Hospital (GH) spoilers hint that after Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) shocking revelation that Patient 6 (Steve Burton) is the original Jason Morgan and that Billy Miller’s character is Drew, Sam (Kelly Monaco) connects with Patient 6, much to Jason’s (Billy Miller) horror. General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 4 from TV Source Magazine also state that after Andre’s reveal, Sam fights for her future and declares her intentions.

Sam notices Jason’s (Billy Miller) disturbed state of mind and extreme agitation. She becomes very worried about him. She understands that he has gone through emotionally jarring and traumatic experiences lately and that he must be in a very fragile mental state. Sam is very concerned about Jason, but she is confused about how to help him to adjust to the new reality.

There is no doubt about Sam’s loyalty to Jason (Billy Miller), but the growing connection between Sam and Patient 6 drives Jason into a state of despair. Of course, Sam understands that a crucial decision-making is ahead for her after the big reveal. She will have to make a choice between staying with Jason (Billy Miller) or hooking up again with Patient 6 (Steve Burton). This is a decision that Sam would probably rather postpone indefinitely if she had the choice, but she will have to make the decision because she has no choice about it.

What is at stake for Billy Miller’s character is his entire existence. Proof of Patient 6’s identity as Jason Morgan would mean that besides losing Sam, he could also end up losing Danny (T.K. Weaver) and his media company.

Jason’s struggle with Patient 6 is thus a struggle for survival. Billy Miller’s character could prove dangerous if his survival instincts kick in at the most basic level. He could seek to manage the shock of the revelation and keep his sense of identity intact by taking refuge in denial.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 27 from Daytime Royalty state that Jason’s initial shock about Andre’s big reveal gives way to disbelief. Disbelief could lead either to withdrawal or lashing out angrily at imagined enemies and their co-conspirators plotting to strip him of his identity.

General Hospital spoilers state that Sam becomes so concerned about Jason’s mental health that she eventually seeks help from Patient 6 (Steve Burton), according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. It is uncertain how Sam wants Patient 6 to help, but following Andre’s big reveal, Sam should be concerned about reconciliation between the twins. Reconciliation is clearly the most effective way to bring Billy Miller’s character to accept his new identity as Drew. From Patient 6’s perspective, reconciliation will involve eschewing a winner-take-all attitude.

Reconciliation immediately opens up the possibility of the twins teaming up for an epic quest to uncover and bring to justice the people responsible for the mess that their lives became.

