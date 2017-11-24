‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Belle Shares A Secret With Will Back In Salem, Will It Jog A Memory?

The last time Days of Our Lives fans saw Shawn and Belle, they were headed to Hong Kong for Belle’s work. They will soon be returning to Salem and the timing couldn’t be better. Claire needs her parents, but the rest of the family needs them as well.

The following will contain spoilers for Days of Our Lives. If you want to be surprised, now is the time to stop reading.

Days of Our Lives feels like a family reunion lately. So many are returning to the set and leaving an impact on Salem. Fans of Shawn and Belle will finally get to see the two again on December 4. They will return from overseas and rejoin their family in Salem.

The couple will find their daughter Claire struggling to accept what has happened to Theo. He was hurt very badly and needs a lot of therapy and medical attention. The chances of him ever walking again, however, is very unlikely. The shooting paralyzed him and they are all trying to adjust to what that means for his future. Belle and Shawn will be there for their daughter as she comes to grips with the sad tragedy. Future spoilers tell us there will also be a sad goodbye as Theo leaves Salem to get the advanced treatment he needs.

Meet the newest member of the #DAYS family, @victoriakonefal! Stay tuned… ???? #DayofDAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Claire will be involved in a huge conflict over Theo before he leaves Days of Our Lives. Ciara is coming back to Salem and has not forgotten that Claire kept her letter from Theo. Ciara had wanted to let Theo know how she really felt about him and Claire had intercepted the letter. Shawn and Belle will have to step in and calm the two cousins down over Claire’s betrayal.

Of course, Belle will see her nephew Will. Her and Sami haven’t been very close, but Belle knows that Sami loves her children. Days of Our Lives spoilers tell us that Belle will let a secret slip. There is no hint yet of what the secret is or the effect, if any, that Will has from the news.

[Featured Image by Ben Rose/Stringer/Getty Images]