Fans Cannot Get Over Kelly Ripa’s Gorgeous Daughter Lola As ‘Live’ Host Shares Thanksgiving Throwback

Leave it to Kelly Ripa to continue to show off her and husband Mark Consuelos’ incredibly good-looking children. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has never been one to shy away from sharing photos of her family with her 1 million-plus Instagram followers, and these past few weeks have been no exception.

Just last week, Ripa’s 16-year-old daughter, Lola, made a rare appearance on her mom’s show in a Thanksgiving cooking segment. The video of the short segment was posted on YouTube, and it has already surpassed 1 million views, with many of Kelly Ripa’s fans wanting to get a look at the host’s daughter in action. During her appearance, Lola helped her mother and co-host Ryan Seacrest make a Thanksgiving cauliflower dish.

The same day, Ripa shared a photo of herself, Lola, and Seacrest prior to their cooking session. Kelly cleverly captioned the photo, calling it a “double miracle,” joking that Lola actually appeared on the hit show and that she actually approved a photo that her mom could post on Instagram.

Fans immediately commented on the rare photo of Lola, and it has already a gained over 93,000 likes as well as over 2,300 comments. While many of Ripa’s fans applauded Lola for being brave enough to make an appearance on her mother’s show, most fans simply could not get over how beautiful the 16-year-old has become.

A double miracle. A Lola Consuelos cooking segment followed by an approved photo. Miracles happen every day.????????????????????????????‍♀️???? #uncleryry A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Nov 16, 2017 at 8:52am PST

“Oh so beautiful, your girl! And what a proud mama you are.”

“Beautiful Daughter, Just like her Mama,” another fan chimed in.

A week later, Ripa took to her Instagram account again to post a throwback Thanksgiving photo of her family from 2013. In the photo, Kelly, her husband, and her children appear alongside Mark Consuelos’ side of the family. Although that particular photo did not gain as much attention as Ripa’s photo with Lola, it still earned an impressive 30,000 plus likes as well as 260 comments.

#tbt Thanksgiving 2013. Taking a family photo is a bit like herding kittens. So i give you assorted kittens and a couple of alley cats. Happy Thanksgiving!!???????????? A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:22am PST

Even though Ripa didn’t post any photos on her Instagram page from this year’s Thanksgiving festivities, she did add a few videos to her Instagram story, including a few of her and friends playing “drunk trivia” at Ripa’s home. The talk show host also included a video of her “rockstar” nephew playing the guitar.

All in all, it appears that the famous family had an incredibly happy Thanksgiving.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]