‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Hosts Thanksgiving With Boyfriend Chris

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff has a lot to be thankful for, and her latest Instagram post proves it.

In the photo, which was posted on Friday (Nov. 24), a beaming Amy sits at the head of her Thanksgiving dinner table with new boyfriend, Chris Marek, snuggled at her side. To her left sit Jeremy and Audrey Roloff and their new bundle of joy, Ember Jean, and to her right sit Jacob Roloff and his girlfriend, Isabel Rock, and Molly Roloff and her new husband, Joel Silvius.

In her message, Amy gushed about spending the holiday with Chris, her kids and grandkids, and her friends.

“A Happy Thanksgiving day to be thankful and every day,” she wrote. “Love gathering with these peeps immensely!”

Absent from the photo were Zach and Tori Roloff and their adorable son, Jackson. But Amy explained that they dropped by for dessert later. She also mentioned that LPBW patriarch Matt Roloff spent the day with his girlfriend Caryn Chandler’s family.

Little People, Big World fans may remember that Amy spent last Thanksgiving with friends, taking to Instagram to post that all her kids had other plans. At that point, her divorce from Matt–to whom she had been married 27 years–had been finalized for just six months, and it must have been a big adjustment not to have family around for the holiday.

But so much has changed since then.

In January, Amy started dating Chris, and the pair seems to be getting more and more serious; in May, Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed baby Jackson Kyle into the world, making Amy a first-time grandmother. In August, Amy played proud mom as Molly married Joel in a beautiful rustic ceremony on Roloff Farms; and in September, Jeremy and Audrey welcomed baby Ember Jean, making Amy a two-time grandmother.

To top it off, prodigal son Jacob Roloff–who quit Little People, Big World two years ago, claiming he’d been forced to appear on the show–has been coming around the farm more and more with his girlfriend, Isabel, dampening the rumors of a family rift.

In an Instagram post on Nov. 21, Amy expressed her joy at having all her children home for Thanksgiving.

“My kids. This is what I’m thankful for. Love them forever and always.”

What a difference a year has made in Amy Roloff’s life. She definitely has a lot to be thankful for.

