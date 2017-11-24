Is LPBW’s Amy Roloff’s Family Thanksgiving Photo Evidence That Jacob Has Proposed To Girlfriend Isabel Rock?

Amy Roloff’s Thanksgiving family photo possibly hinted that son Jacob Roloff may have either popped the question to his girlfriend, Isabel Rock, or is preparing to put a ring on it.

As the Hollywood Gossip reported, sharp-eyed fans have pored over Amy’s Thanksgiving photos that she posted on Instagram, looking for clues about goings-on in the family’s life in the photos and in the comments and captions. And they believe they’ve found some clues about Jacob’s relationship status in there.

At this point it bears noting that armchair social media investigation has become something of a hobby among fans – and haters – of popular reality TV shows. Carefully checking every pixel for a new or missing photograph on the wall; looking at every garment that hangs over a woman’s abdomen for potential signs of pregnancy; parsing the words posted by the family members for clues or hidden meanings; all of these things are done to dig up “evidence” for new and exciting things supposedly happening in these reality TV families.

Of course, most of that “evidence” turns out to be nothing. But that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to do the armchair gossip-mongering.

In this particular case, it appears that Amy’s photo and caption, combined with a photo and caption from her daughter in law Tori, has led some to conclude that Jacob Roloff and his girlfriend Isabel are preparing to take the next step in their relationship.

My people… the Roloff boys really know how to pick ’em. I love the holidays and how they bring us all together! Love you sisters and MIL!???? #seestorsfolife A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

Notice that Tori said “sisters” there? Molly Roloff (now Silvius) and Audrey Botti (now Roloff) are both Tori’s sisters by marriage. Jacob Roloff’s girlfriend, Isabel Rock, is not in any way related to her… yet.

However, not long ago Isabel mentioned that she was facing a “life-changing decision” – perhaps she was considering marriage?

So with Isabel’s own cryptic words, and Tori referring to her as a “sister,” does that mean that Jacob and Isabel are taking their relationship to the next level?

There’s no knowing for certain unless and until an official announcement comes from Jacob, Isabel, or some other member of the family speaking with their blessing. But still, it’s always fun to wish the best on people we love spending time with on our TV’s, and if Isabel and Jacob are moving towards tying the knot, the Little People, Big World extended family will be thrilled to wish them the best!

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Instagram]