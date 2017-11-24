‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: ‘Julexis’ Drama Ahead, Alexis Blindsided By Consequences For Freeing Julian

General Hospital spoilers reveal there will be some “Julexis” drama ahead. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) had good motivations when coming up with a plan to free Julian Jerome (William deVry) from prison. She was genuinely concerned for his safety. However, co-head writer Shelly Altman told Soap Opera Digest that she will be unprepared for the ramifications resulting from that choice.

For a while, fans were not sure if William deVry was returning to GH. spoilers finally revealed that his character, Julian, would be coming back thanks to contract negotiations finally concluding. However, there was the question of how he would return. The answer was recently revealed and it would tie into his complicated relationship with Alexis. Even though she swore to herself, and others, that she was done, Alexis decided to visit him after hearing what was happening. She was shocked at what she saw and feared for his life.

General Hospital spoilers teased that she would come up with a plan. She certainly did and everyone in Port Charles was surprised when Nora Buchanan (Hillary B. Smith) read a statement that aired on television. It was reportedly from her client, Olivia “Liv” Jerome (formerly Tonja Walker). Due to that statement, as well as the other things Alexis did, Julian will be released. So, what does this mean for “Julexis?”

While Shelly Altman would not reveal if Julian and Alexis get back together, things are going to get complicated. Their relationship was never simple, and their breakup was particularly messy. What the co-head writer did say is that there would be consequences for Alexis’ plan to free Julian. It was also hinted that Alexis will have to confront her feelings for William deVry’s character on General Hospital.

“I think we can say that Alexis’ intervention on Julian’s behalf has ramifications she may not be prepared for, and will call into question her conflicted feelings about Julian.”

A few weeks ago, General Hospital spoilers for December were released. It was stated that Alexis planned on using the New Year to make a fresh start, including making amends. However, at the same time, she would wonder if there was any escaping her past. Many fans feel this is directly related to her relationship with Julian. No good deed goes unpunished, as the saying goes. As for what the future holds for “Julexis,” GH fans are going to have to keep watching the soap opera to find out.

