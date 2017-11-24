Jordin Sparks and her husband, Dana Isaiah, took to Instagram on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, to reveal the sex of their unborn baby.

The former American Idol winner posted an adorable photo, which appeared to be from the aftermath of their gender reveal party, through which they shared the exciting baby news with their respective families.

“IT’S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list!” the mother-to-be excitedly revealed in the caption. “@_danaisaiah’s gonna have a little mini me running around! We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man!”

In the accompanying picture, Jordin, 27, is seen cradling her growing baby bump alongside her husband, Dana, 25, who is posing with handfuls of blue confetti, presumably the last remnants of their celebratory bash. The singer’s 1.4 million followers showered the image with hundreds of thousands of likes and comments as they rushed to join in with the festivities, congratulating the newly married couple and blessing their bundle of joy.

“We’re beyond excited to be having a little boy. We cannot wait to meet him and love him so much already!” the pair told People in a statement shortly after the announcement.

Last week, Jordin surprised fans with the news that she had secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend while on vacation in Hawaii back in mid-July, having gone public with their relationship that very same month. Speaking to People at the time, the “Battlefield” hitmaker simultaneously revealed that she was expecting a baby with her beau after they discovered that she was pregnant in late August.

“It was such a shock for both of us, and then I started bawling in the closet,” she explained to the publication.

“They were shocked, scared and terrified tears. I’m going to be completely honest. I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh!'”

Much to the delight of their fans, Jordin and Dana have been sharing a series of loved-up snaps on Instagram; with one extra special photo capturing the moment that Dana “bust out the little blue box” and popped the question.

Jordin shot to stardom in 2007 after she was crowned the champion of the sixth season of American Idol at the age of 17, making her the youngest ever winner of the televised singing competition. Later that year, she released her self-titled debut studio album, which sold over two million copies worldwide. Before long, the multi-talented performer was not only recording music but also honing her acting skills for the stage, appearing in her first ever Broadway show as Nina Rosario in the musical In The Heights in 2010.

She reportedly started dating Dana, who is pursuing a career as a model, in April of this year after meeting his family and friends when she traveled to Houston in conjunction with her charity campaign during the Super Bowl weekend this past February.

Huge congratulations to the happy couple.

