‘The Bachelor’ Star Arie Luyendyk Engaged? Final Rose Ceremony Filmed In Peru, Who Did Arie Pick? [Spoilers]

The season premiere of The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk’s journey to find love will air on January 1, 2018, and fans can’t wait to see who Arie picked at the final rose ceremony, which was filmed in Peru.

Arie, 36, was introduced to 29 girls when filming started at the Bachelor Mansion at the end of September. For eight weeks, Arie traveled around the globe, dating and eliminating girls along the way. Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss has been tight-lipped about the Arie’s season, save for releasing a few behind-the-scenes photos when filming first started. However, that hasn’t stopped spoilers from leaking online, including some credible information about the days leading up to the final rose ceremony.

While some fans want to watch the season spoiler-free, others don’t want to wait until March 2018 finale to find out which one of Arie’s 29 girls gets his final rose — and a pricey Neil Lane engagement ring.

According to blogger Reality Steve, Arie and his final three girls flew to Peru to film the overnights dates two weeks ago. Steve tweeted that one of the final two dates was filmed in beautiful Machu Picchu shortly before the final rose ceremony was filmed. The finale was taped one week before Thanksgiving, and Steve noted that the Bachelor star and his final pick were expected to spend a few days in Peru after the finale was filmed.

So, who made it to the final rose ceremony and who left Peru broken-hearted?

Before the overnight dates and finale were filmed in Peru, Steve released the names of the girls who made it to hometowns. Although fans won’t know for sure if the spoilers are correct, Steve is confident that Arie went on hometown dates with contestants Tia Booth, Becca Kurfin, Laura Burnham, and Kendall Long.

The Bachelor and Bachelorette Spoiler Fans sleuthing site states that Tia Booth is a close friend of Raven Gates, the runner-up on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. That immediately led to speculation that Tia would be a top contender for the final rose. Although Reality Steve states Tia made it to the final four, further spoilers indicate that she’s not the girl Arie picked.

Reality Steve recently tweeted that his final rose spoilers “are coming” soon, but a Bachelor spoiler group on Reddit appears to have out-scooped him. Again, the girl Arie picks won’t be 100 percent confirmed until the season finale airs in March, but a thread in the Reddit group points to Rebecca Kurfin, a 27-year-old senior account executive from Minneapolis, as the winner of Arie’s final rose.

Spoilers aside, no matter who Arie picks, Reality Steve states that the Bachelor star will end the show with a proposal and engagement, but he doesn’t hold out hope that the relationship will last.

“Oh sure, he’ll get engaged at the end of this thing,” Reality Steve states in a recent blog post. “But just like I told you with Nick that ended up being true, Arie has zero interest in marrying who he chooses in the end. It’s kind of a joke at this point.”

The Bachelor Season 22 premiere January 1, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Craig Sjodin/Disney ABC Press]