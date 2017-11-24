Many fans are now thrilled for the yet-to-be-announced release of The Winds of Winter novel. Avid followers of the Song of Ice and Fire book series have been patiently waiting for its sixth installment. However, new reports suggest that ASOIAF devotees might need to prolong their patience after George R.R. Martin hinted at new television and film projects.

Winter Is Coming reports that George R.R. Martin is currently in Los Angeles to meet with HBO and a number of unnamed major film studios. Most fans are aware that the veteran author is involved in the five imminent Game of Thrones prequels. Because of this, many started to wonder if George will release The Winds of Winter next year.

Writing on his LiveJournal blog, the 69-year-old American novelist confirmed the reports. George R.R. Martin said his meetings could dictate his fate in the television and film industries. The Winds of Winter author also expressed his excitement and asked fans to expect some good news from him in the coming days.

“When I wasn’t gazing out over the city from the balcony of my room at the Four Seasons, I was having meetings. HBO meetings, for the most part… exciting stuff, and they all went well… and meetings with some major film studios as well, about possible adaptions of some of my other work. All very exciting. Cross your fingers, cross your toes, I might have thrilling news down the line.”

Besides his numerous meetings, the brain behind the Game of Thrones series also revealed that he was reunited with the cast and crew of the Beauty and the Beast TV show, where he served as a staff writer. George R.R. Martin said he met series stars Ron Perlman and Jay Acovone. The Winds of Winter writer also checked in with series creator Ron Koslow, producer David Schwartz, and co-writer Linda Campanelli.

“It was a grand gathering. We told some stories and shared some laughs, and of course we all lifted a glass to the memory of Roy Dotrice, our Father… who made it to 94, and still died way too young. It was an honor to work on BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and I’m proud of the work we did there.”

Meanwhile, Express previously reported that George R.R. Martin is in no rush to meet the deadline for the Winds of Winter book. During an interview, the Clash of Kings writer admitted that his advanced age is among the major reasons behind the delayed release of the much-anticipated novel. He said he is more sluggish now than before.

“I did not start to write slower over the years. I was working on the first book for six years and four years on the second one. Fantasists who release their novels every year, do not offer books of large volume. These are not 1.5k pages like mine, but, for example, 500. In addition, I have not become younger. Age does not add enthusiasm.”

Waiting on #GoT to come back? Re-read the books and the these stories from The Winds of Winter. https://t.co/p8pyom8ffl — Chel Wolverton (@chelpixie) November 4, 2017

George R.R. Martin said that the sixth book of the Song of Ice and Fire series is likely to hit the shelves in 2018. However, the New Mexico-based writer did not reveal further information about the highly anticipated novel. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about The Winds of Winter!

[Featured Image by Steve Snowden/Getty Images]