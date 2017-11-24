California Man Accused Of Ejaculating Into Female Co-Worker’s Water Bottles, Smearing Fluids On Her Computer

A California man is accused of ejaculating into a female co-worker’s water bottles and smearing ejaculate onto her computer, The L.A. Times is reporting.

Stevens Millancastro, 27, is facing five misdemeanor charges for his alleged antics at his workplace, which authorities are not naming.

Millancastro and the unidentified female co-worker had been working together since 2014, according to police reports. Beginning some time in 2017, according to reports, Millancastro began to derive sexual gratification from vandalizing a particular female co-worker’s property with his semen.

In two cases, the woman noticed that the water in her water bottles looked “cloudy.” She threw them away. In a third incident, which took place in January 2017, the woman yet again noticed that the water bottle in her water looked cloudy. This time she contacted her supervisor, and a security camera was set up in her office.

Not long after, the woman noticed that her computer equipment appeared to have been covered in some sticky fluid. She and her supervisor reviewed the security camera footage, and Millancastro was allegedly seen on the footage entering the woman’s office.

She contacted the La Palma police.

During the investigation, it emerged that Millancastro had also allegedly ejaculated into a jar of honey, from which the woman had eaten several times over the course of two months without noticing anything amiss.

The woman reported the matter to the police in January, and Millancastro was arrested this week. It is not clear, as of this writing, why there was a delay between the matter being reported and Millancastro being arrested, and neither the La Palma police nor the Orange County District Attorney’s Office have provided any reasons for the delay.

Millancastro faces five misdemeanor counts, including two counts of battery and three of attempted vandalism.

According to authorities on matters of sexual health, ingesting semen does carry some potential health risks. According to Planned Parenthood, it is quite possible to pick up an STD from swallowing semen. Specifically, if the man has gonorrhea or chlamydia, the bacteria can cause an infection in the woman’s throat. In other cases, it can cause gastrointestinal discomfort in some women.

If convicted on all charges, Stevens Millancastro faces two years and six months in county jail and could be required to register as a sex offender for life.

[Featured Image by La Palma Police Department]