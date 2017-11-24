Amid the buzz about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting engaged, a leading London bookie has suspended betting on when Prince Harry and the Suits actress will tie the knot. Jessica Bridge of the world betting leader Ladbrokes says the firm has suspended betting on the details surrounding a royal engagement based on rumors that an announcement could be coming any day from Kensington Palace.

Ladbrokes is likely making a smart move based on mounting evidence that the Prince Harry-Meghan Markle relationship continues to make major strides. Last week, a major announcement revealed that Markle had officially departed her USA Network series Suits after seven seasons. Nicky Bursic, who served as the stand-in or body double for Meghan Markle accidentally spilled some tea when she posted a sweet note on Instagram, wishing Markle good luck on her new adventure.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and honor being your ‘STAND-IN’ for the last 2 seasons. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella.”

Bursic added heart and champagne glass emojis and added #youdeserveitall before quickly switching her Instagram account to private to protect her own privacy and that of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes, after Meghan Markle was spotted shopping this week in London, they decided to suspend bets on a 2018 Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal wedding according to PageSix. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dating for over a year, and she is obviously in the process of moving her base of operations from California and Canada (where Suits was filmed) to the United Kingdom to be with Prince Harry in his Kensington Palace apartment. Markle has also reportedly had an official tea with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry and given her seal of approval.

As usual, Kensington Palace says they will not comment on rumors, and any big changes for Prince Harry will come via official announcement. The Kensington Palace Twitter account is the best way to get all messages from the royal family.

An even bigger tip that probably sealed the deal for Ladbrokes to suspend betting on the Meghan Markle, Prince Harry engagement is the news that Markle has moved in with Prince Harry to Kensington Palace, according to Forbes. At this time, Ladbrokes has actually closed down betting on all aspects of the Meghan Markle-Prince Harry relationship because the odds are no longer in their favor.

“Ladbrokes has shut down all betting on any aspect of Kensington Palace’s announcement of the engagement of Prince Harry to the recently-retired Suits actress Meghan Markle.”

Meghan Markle is now living in Kensington Palace, and another even bigger clue that the relationship of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is official is the pending dog visas for Markle’s dogs, Bogart and Guy, who are said to be currently in the required quarantine. Bogart and Guy will allegedly join the palace dog pack in early 2018 and make friends with Queen Elizabeth’s royal Corgis.

Ladbrokes’ decision to suspend betting has not stopped bookies from dropping cryptic hints about the possible nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Time for the Queen to be shopping for a new hat.”

Ladbrokes is a bookie powerhouse, but they are not the only game in town if you want to place a bet on some of the intricacies of the Meghan Markle-Prince Harry relationship. Paddy Power is still taking bets on a number of Prince Harry/Meghan Markle topics.

“[You can bet on] whether this year Harry will take Meghan to Sandringham for the extremely private no-ring-no-bring Royal Christmas among her future in-laws (1-1 odds as of 11/24), whether Meghan will announce that she is pregnant by 2019 (an actual fun bet, at 14-1 as of 11/24), and, inexplicably, whether Harry will have a cameo on Suits before 2018 (given the recent wrap, at 40-1, or any price, a suicidal bet).”

