Justin Verlander Shows Off New Car After World Series Win, Marriage To Kate Upton

Life for Justin Verlander has been pretty awesome recently, and he topped it all off by showing off his new, rare 2017 liquid ice blue Ford GT. As if marrying Kate Upton in Italy and winning his first World Series ring was not enough for the Houston Astros star, he goes and shows off his new car.

November has been very good to Verlander, as he won the World Series with the Houston Astros on November 1. After 13 seasons in Major League Baseball, Justin got the ring he has been searching for his entire career. He then followed it up immediately by flying to Italy and marrying supermodel Kate Upton.

Justin Verlander has been making the rounds on television also, as he has appeared on the Today Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He was also seen backstage at Saturday Night Live hanging out with Eminem, who was serving as the musical guest on that night’s episode.

But the fun did not stop there for Verlander, as he went to Instagram to show off his latest adventure. Justin has had a love affair with the Ford GT, and it looks like his own car came in, as he gave a tour to fans on his Instagram page. In the video, you can hear Verlander say, “Oh god, what a car.” Fans can also listen to the roar of the engine.

It’s heeeeeeere!!! #fordgt #1of1 #liquidiceblue @ford @fordperformance A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:35am PST

Justin has not been shy about his love for the Ford GT. According to the Detroit Free Press, the car was revealed at the 2015 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Verlander seemed to instantly fall in love with the car, so he asked Ford how he could get one of his own.

Dear ford… How do I go about getting on the list for one of these beauties?! #Detroit #motorcity… http://t.co/5CyTRLMFdE — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) January 12, 2015

The Astros star pitcher is known for his collection of luxury vehicles. That collection includes a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, Mercedes Benz SLS AMG Black Series, Ferrari California, Maserati Gran Turismo, Ferrari 458 Italia, Aston Martin DBS, Mercedes Benz SL55, and Mercedes Benz SLS AMG.

???????????????????????? #fordgt A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:35am PST

For this sleek new car, the base price for the “standard” GT is $450,000, plus $2,500 destination fee, according to the Detroit Free Press. When you are a World Series champion, that price tag doesn’t really matter.

