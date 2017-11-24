Dallas Cowboys Are Terrible And They Won’t Make The 2018 NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys are terrible, and the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers made that very clear. Calling them the “leaderless Dallas Cowboys,” Stephen A. Smith went to town on Jason Garrett, Dak Prescott, and a defense that has quit during the Friday morning (November 24) episode of First Take on ESPN.

In front of a national television audience on Thanksgiving Day, the Cowboys soap opera definitely presented a bad episode for fans of the team. The 28-6 loss wasn’t even as close as the score makes it appear. The Chargers used a pass rush that the Cowboys couldn’t stop, adding to the sack totals of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He has now been sacked 14 times in the last three games.

The Cowboys finished with just 247 total net yards against the Chargers while giving up 515 on defense. The Chargers had no difficulty moving the ball, and the final score would have been even more one-sided if they didn’t have an injured kicker. While a lot of jokes were made by the broadcasters, fans, and talking heads on television about the kicking situation, the Chargers still dominated the Cowboys in every facet of the game.

Putting this game in perspective, the now 5-6 Chargers aren’t going to make the 2018 NFL Playoffs. This shows how embarrassing it is for another team to get beaten this badly by them. It also underscores that there are more problems for the Cowboys than just the suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott. While it could be easy to blame his absence on yet another loss, the Cowboys are weak in everything outside of the kicking game. With just two playoff victories since the 1995 NFL season, it seems to be an institutional problem.

What an epic, historic performance by Philip Rivers. DETAILS: https://t.co/SwjxV9Estw pic.twitter.com/bUzblMm2Eu — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 24, 2017

In the updated NFL standings, the Dallas Cowboys are 5-6 and now four-and-a-half games behind the first-place Philadelphia Eagles (9-1). This could allow the Eagles to become the first team to clinch a spot in the 2018 NFL Playoffs, as the NFC East has become one of the weakest divisions in the entire league. The numbers reveal that the Cowboys still have a two-percent chance at making the playoffs, but the reality is that the team is not going to go 5-0 to finish the season and won’t be getting enough help from other teams to be even slightly relevant.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]