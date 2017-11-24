Chicago Cubs: Q&A With 2017 Draft Pick Peyton Remy

The Chicago Cubs are one of baseball’s top franchises and have always had one of the league’s top farm systems, especially since Theo Epstein took over. They have had excellent drafts under Epstein and the current front office, and there are quite a few prospects from the 2017 MLB Draft that the Cubs are extremely high on.

One of those prospects is pitcher Peyton Remy, who was selected in the 17th round of the 2017 draft, recognizing his dream, as the Casa Grande Dispatch noted. He may not receive much hype, but it’s time to bring him into focus for Cubs fans who may not know of him yet.

He pitched in five games last season in rookie ball and showed some signs of promise. Remy is 21-years-old out of Central Arizona College and stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 170 pounds.

Chicago needed to beef up their minor league pitching, and Remy does just that. During the 2016-17 season at Central Arizona, Remy posted a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts, finishing with a 4-6 record and two saves. He had 9.53 strikeouts per nine innings and only gave up two home runs in that season.

Remy is certainly an intriguing prospect for the Cubs and their fans to keep an eye on. His work ethic is unquestionable, and the future couldn’t be brighter for him.

Finally a Chicago Cub! Excited to represent the best organization in baseball???? Can't wait for my first day of work tomorrow! #GodIsGood pic.twitter.com/prb56e37Jc — Peyton Remy (@peyton_remy) June 24, 2017

We had a chance to sit down for an exclusive interview with Remy, which will help Cubs’ fans to get to know more about him and what he brings to the mound.

First up on the agenda was to find out what playing for the Cubs’ organization has been like for Remy thus far.

“It’s truly an honor! Being a part of the Cubs is exciting and humbling at the same time.”

Remy talked about what the process has been like since he was drafted by the Cubs last year.

“It has been a grind. I took the first two weeks off after I signed because of swelling in my elbow. So it was a little tough at first to get into the swing of things. But I am 100 percent healthy now and my arm and body feel better than ever.”

At this point in his career, Remy discussed what he believes are his biggest strengths and weaknesses.

“My biggest strength is my mental strength as well as my competitive edge. I am always striving to be the best I can be and my biggest weakness I would say would probably be that sometimes I get afraid to ask questions about stuff with pitching, workouts, practice, etc.”

Looking ahead to the 2018 season, Remy has set some big goals for himself.

“My goals for the 2018 season are to be a starter for the South Bend Cubs. And to progress as a pitcher and end the season in Advanced A in Myrtle Beach.”

Remy also talked about who he thinks would be a solid comparison for himself to a current MLB pitcher.

“Max Scherzer. I like to attack hitters with my fastball and I challenge people inside.”

If you are a young pitcher with dreams of playing professional baseball, Remy gave some wisdom to focus on.

“Stick with the process. Always be willing to learn new things that go along with pitching.”

Chicago is known for having top-notch minor-league coaching. Remy discussed what his experience has been with his minor-league pitching coaches so far.

“It’s been great so far. All the coaches are always willing to tell me what I need to improve on, as well as what I do well and need to stick with. All of them show up every day ready to work and they bring a positive energy to practice and games.”

Looking ahead at the next four years, Remy is hoping to be in the majors helping the Cubs chase another World Series.

“In four years I see myself pitching at Wrigley Field. My goals are to gain some fastball velocity, stay healthy, and to continue to grow and mature as a professional pitcher. I believe if I stay healthy and continue to develop as a pitcher, I believe I will be in the big leagues in four years.”

Remy sent a message to the Cubs’ fan base in closing the interview, and his message should excite the fans.

“I would like to say thank you for all the support they have given me since I was drafted. I am excited to continue to represent the best organization in all of sports.”

Obviously, there is a lot of work for Remy to do before making his way to the majors, but he is ready for that journey. If you have not followed him so far, 2018 will be a year that his name becomes an intriguing future option for the Cubs.

Make sure to give Peyton a follow on Twitter at @peyton_remy, and follow along as he looks to make a big leap in the Cubs’ organization next season.

[Featured Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]