Dopamine: The ‘Feel-Good’ Chemical Makes Humans Smarter Than Other Animals, Scientists Say

Dopamine is the chemical in the brain that we most often associate with pleasure. But now scientists have learned that it’s connected to human intelligence and may be the reason why we are smarter than other animals.

A new study from the Yale School of Medicine has found that our high levels of dopamine help us to think and to plan, the Daily Mail reports. They examined the brains of different primate species and found that dopamine developed differently in apes and chimpanzees. They then realized that these high dopamine levels explain the evolutionary cognitive differences that give humans an advantage.

The researchers looked at close to 250 samples of brain tissue from five macaque monkeys, five chimpanzees, and six humans.

While the brains were similar in most areas, the scientists found that two enzymes, tyrosine hydroxylase and DOPA decarboxylase, which the body uses to produce dopamine, were more present and active in the human neocortex and the striatum. The neocortex is the region of the brain that controls the processing of memories and language. The striatum is the part of the brain that’s responsible for making decisions.

About 2 percent of the neurons in the human brain, specifically the striatum, were making dopamine. That’s three times more than the dopamine activity in the ape striatum.

Dr. Andre Miguel Sousa, co-author of the study, told NPR that this caught the team’s attention.

As NPR notes, dopamine is often linked to the pleasure and reward in the human body. However, it’s also connected to cognition and behavior, such as memory, rational thinking reasoning, reflective behavior, and human intelligence.

Unusual dopamine levels have been tied to neurological conditions like autism, schizophrenia, and Parkinson’s.

Furthermore, all of this new research challenges the previous notion that our high intelligence in comparison to primates was caused by the size of the brain. It also questions the notion that the only part of the brain that’s relevant to human intelligence is the neocortex.

While the brain size and the neocortex are important, this new research further illustrates that our brains are complex machines that scientists are still trying to understand.

