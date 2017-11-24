Many fans are still on the lookout for the latest news and updates about the health condition of Michael Schumacher. Rumors have it that the Formula 1 legend’s state has exacerbated since his family is reportedly moving him to the United States to try a state-of-the-art medication that could help hasten his recovery. Recently, the daughter of the German racer issued a call to fans to reignite the hope for her dad’s complete healing.

Express reports that Gina-Maria Schumacher shared a heartbreaking appeal on her official Instagram page. The amateur equestrian posted a photo of her horse while they were having a stroll through a lake. “There is only one happiness in this live, to love (heart emoji) and be loved #naturephotography #natureforsoul #keepfighting,” the daughter of Michael Schumacher wrote in the caption.

The news outlet shares that Gina’s post was a heartfelt reminder to the avid supporters of the Formula 1 legend. It added that the lines written in the caption were the same words used as a slogan by the family’s charitable foundation and was based on a statement of Michael Schumacher in 2007.

“I’ve always believed that you should never, ever give up and you should always keep fighting even when there’s only a slightest chance.”

Previous reports claimed that the wife and children of Michael Schumacher are hoping for a miracle as he recovers from the serious head injuries that he suffered from a tragic skiing accident in 2013. Despite this, Corinna Schumacher and children Mick and Gina-Maria have remained silent about the Formula 1 legend’s latest health condition.

“Corinna and the children hope to this day that a medical miracle happens.”

At the moment, the 48-year-old retired racing driver is allegedly receiving a £115,000-worth treatment in his home near Lake Geneva. Speculations have it that Michael Schumacher is getting better with the help of his medications and therapies. While these claims could possibly be true, it is important to note that the family of the Formula 1 legend has yet to confirm or deny these reports. Hence, devoted followers of the 91-time Grand Prix winner should take these rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari auctioned for a record-breaking price https://t.co/8EvlF4Du3i via @FinancialXpress @F1 — Avishek Dutta (@up_avi) November 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Motor Authority shares that the Ferrari F2001 racecar of the German driver from the Formula 1 World Championship was sold for $7,504,000 at a Sotheby’s art auction in New York City on Thursday. The publication reveals that the vehicle is in full working condition. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Michael Schumacher!

[Featured Image by Clive Mason/Getty Images]