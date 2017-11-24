Charles Manson’s Will: Unknown Pen Pal Gets Everything

The sole benefactor of Charles Manson’s will is his pen pal, according to TMZ. The pen pal started writing Manson in the ’90s, exchanging letters and phone calls for two decades. The pen pal reportedly visited Manson in prison occasionally.

TMZ got a copy of the will drafted by Manson, which includes some handwriting. The handwriting seems similar to Charles Manson’s handwriting. The will is dated February 14, 2002, and it leaves all of Charles Manson’s belongings, including cash, image rights, and clothing to his pen pal. Manson’s belongings also include an exclusive music catalog and songs he wrote.

The will says Charles Manson’s body should be handed over to his pen pal. The body of Manson will be cremated at the Union Cemetery in Bakersfield if the pen pal does not claim the body after 10 days. Manson apparently disinherited his known children, ex-wives, lawyers, friends, prisoners, inmates, cops, guards, and acquaintances.

This development may come as a shock to family members, especially his grandson, Jason Freeman. Jason Freeman started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the funeral of Manson. The campaign was shut down by GoFundMe after raising $979.

Charles Manson’s body is in the possession of the Kern County Coroner because he died of natural causes in a hospital in Bakersfield, according to the New York Daily News. However, the recent development dashes Jason Freeman’s hopes of giving his grandfather a proper funeral.

The cult leader died November 19, 2017, of natural causes; he was 83-years-old. Manson was serving in the California Department of Corrections for murders committed by his cult known as the Manson family. The pen pal has chosen to remain anonymous, according to TMZ; the entertainment website has displayed a copy of the will on their website.

The identity of the pen pal may be revealed eventually. There is no information on the value of Manson’s estate, but TMZ reports that what the cult leader left behind may be valuable. The will was drafted in 2002 with a handwritten note stating the following.

“I’m not in the best spot to rest in peace.”

The handwritten note includes Charles Manson’s signature and the signature of a fellow inmate as the witness.

[Featured Image by Uncredited/AP Images]