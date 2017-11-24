NBA Rumors: DeAndre Jordan To Cavaliers For A Trade Package Centered On Tristan Thompson In A Proposed Deal

DeAndre Jordan is expected to be traded before the February 8 trade deadline if the Los Angeles Clippers continue to struggle in the 2017-18 NBA season. Several NBA teams, who are looking to strengthen their chance of contending for the title, have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the All-Star center. Will the Cleveland Cavaliers trade for Jordan?

DeAndre Jordan has been the subject of various NBA trade rumors since the last offseason. He’s currently in the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Last month, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said that Jordan will be a Clipper for life. However, as of now, the Clippers have not offered him a contract extension.

According to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, multiple teams are talking potential trades involving DeAndre Jordan. Bontemps didn’t specifically mention any team, but there are speculations that one of Jordan’s potential suitors are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Blasting News reports. After struggling early this season, the Cavaliers managed to flip the switch and are currently on a six-game winning streak.

However, they obviously need to bolster their roster if they want to reclaim the title this season. The acquisition of DeAndre Jordan will solve one of the Cavaliers’ weaknesses: rim protection. According to ESPN, Jordan is a defensive force in the paint, who is currently averaging 10.5 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks on 66.1 percent shooting from the field.

According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Clippers are expected to demand good young players and draft picks for DeAndre Jordan. Robby Kalland of Uproxx suggests that the Cavaliers could send Tristan Thompson, Iman Shumpert, and a future draft pick to Los Angeles for Jordan. The proposed deal works on the ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine.

If this trade becomes a reality, it will definitely help both teams in filling the needs to improve on their roster. With the Clippers’ showing minimal interest in giving Jordan a massive extension, acquiring a younger and cheaper big man like Thompson, who is under contract until 2020, makes sense. Shumpert may only be considered as a salary filler, but he could also help improve the Clippers’ defense.

Meanwhile, the deal will let the Cavaliers unload two large contracts on their roster while acquiring a reliable center. DeAndre Jordan will let Kevin Love play his normal position at 4. Jae Crowder will be joining Derrick Rose, Kyle Korver, Dwyane Wade, and Channing Frye in the second unit, giving the Cavaliers the deepest roster in the league.

