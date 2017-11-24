Tom Cruise: Star Does Not Even Want To See Pictures Of Daughter, Katie Holmes Makes Suri Center Of Her World

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes once had what was considered a fairy tale relationship and marriage, spending the majority of their whirlwind romance and marriage in the spotlight. The former couple parted ways after 7 years of marriage back in 2012, and the split is said to have been prompted by Tom’s insistence that their daughter, Suri Cruise, be sent to a school run by the Church of Scientology.

Whether this is fully accurate or not, there is no question that Tom’s devout faith in Scientology played a role in the demise of his marriage to both Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

It is also reportedly due to his faith that Cruise no longer has contact with his 11-year-old daughter, Suri. New claims made by friends of Cruise indicate that the action star has even gone so far to state that he does not want to see any pictures of his only daughter with Katie Holmes. Cinema Blend shared about a request made by Cruise’s manager via the actor’s Facebook fan page.

In a post to the page, Cruise’s manager, Maryanne Carter, allegedly wrote “[I] am going to ask that no one post anything with Suri in the future. [Suri] is no longer part of his life! If you do, I will erase it! If you continue, I will have to remove you! Thanks!”

The statement was captured in a screenshot by New Idea and was followed by a response to fans who had inquired as to whether all photos were off limits, or just new ones. Carter then replied by writing “Yes…. no photos! His request.”

It has reportedly been an entire four years since Suri Cruise has seen her father, ever since Holmes was said to be labelled a “suppressive person” by the Church of Scientology.

Despite the absence of her father in her life, Suri Cruise seems to be a happy 11-year-old as her star mom has been ensuring to make her daughter the center of her life. Holmes is not shy about posting adorable pictures while spending time with her daughter and is said to be carrying on a secretive relationship with Django Unchained star, Jamie Foxx.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have the sweetest mother-daughter hockey date: https://t.co/PcaQtPHGS0 — InStyle (@InStyle) October 16, 2017

Their romance is certainly a far cry from the media circus that followed Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise around for the duration of their relationship, and it appears to be just the way Katie and Jamie want things to be kept.

Any time Holmes and Foxx are snapped in public together, which is a rarity, excitement over the mysterious romance is widespread, as People demonstrated earlier this year after the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Malibu.

As for Tom Cruise’s romantic life, there have been a number of dating rumors that have swirled over the years since his split from Katie Holmes, yet all have been debunked.

[Featured Image By Toby Canham/Getty Images]