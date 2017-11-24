Eminem is mad as heck at Donald Trump for shading him after his “castigating” rap attack. As of this writing, the president hasn’t responded to Slim Shady’s anti-racist freestyle rap rant, but Twitter is doing the heavy lifting for Trump and wants Eminem to “shut up, already.”

Last month during the BET Hip Hop Awards, Eminem premiered a video titled “The Storm.” The over 4-minute freestyle cipher attacked Donald Trump on a personal level over his alleged racist ideology and presidency. Eminem’s diatribe at Trump came to a head after the president’s call for the NFL to silence players for protesting police brutality and racial profiling of African Americans.

Eminem, wearing a hoodie, appeared in a Detroit covered parking lot with his posse and classic cars in the background. In the video shown below, he begins his freestyle rap with, “It’s the calm before the storm right here” and then begins his lyrical castigation of Donald Trump.

Eminem name-drops NFL free agent and former San Francisco 49ers signal caller, Colin Kaepernick, during his dense and blistering rant about Trump’s alleged hypocrisy, racism, and disrespectful statements about Armed Forces veterans, as reported by CNN.

“From his endorsement of Bannon

Support for the Klansmen

Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that’s black

And comes home from Iraq

And is still told to go back to Africa

Fork and a dagger in this racist 94-year-old grandpa

Who keeps ignoring our past historical, deplorable factors

Now if you’re a black athlete, you’re a spoiled little brat for

Tryina use your platform or your stature

To try to give those a voice who don’t have one

He says, ‘You’re spittin’ in the face of vets who fought for us, you bastards!’

Unless you’re a POW who’s tortured and battered

‘Cause to him you’re zeros

‘Cause he don’t like his war heroes captured

That’s not disrespecting the military

F**k that! This is for Colin, ball up a fist!

And keep that s**t balled like Donald the b**ch!

‘He’s gonna get rid of all immigrants!’

‘He’s gonna build that thang up taller than this!'”

At the end of Eminem’s angry rant at Trump, he issues a warning to any of his followers who may also be apologists for the president.

Rapper Eminem ‘extremely angry’ that Trump didn’t respond to castigating freestyle rap https://t.co/RmZpyV2mJt pic.twitter.com/ncU7TvteDF — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 24, 2017

“And any fan of mine/who’s a supporter of his/I’m drawing in the sand a line/you’re either for or against/and if you can’t decide/who you like more and you’re split/on who you should stand beside/I’ll do it for you with this,” Eminem says at the end of his angry Trump rap.

Now, Eminem is mad at Trump for not engaging in a Twitter battle with him, as he said in a Shade45, the SiriusXM interview Tuesday. When asked about his cipher, Eminem said he was “extremely angry” about the silence, according to The Blaze.

“I was and still am extremely angry. I can’t stand that motherf–-r. I feel like he’s not paying attention to me. I was kind of waiting for him to say something and for some reason, he didn’t say anything.”

Twitter netizens piled on Eminem’s confession of being mad at President Trump for not retaliating with a response of some kind.

If the past Eminem met the present Eminem, he’d write a diss track about him. pic.twitter.com/xeafL6XtAw — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) November 24, 2017

used to have a lot of respect for eminem, he lost that for clearly trying to sell records by jumping on the Bash Trump train. Desperate fool — John Maddy (@Johncgone) November 24, 2017

Why should Trump reply to a low life Has-been? — Anthony Pompa (@apompa04) November 24, 2017

eminem doesn’t represent me, my family or friends. I don’t support him- he’s not on my payroll- BUT President Trump does & I support him ???? — Jessica (@Dandelion_Ins) November 24, 2017

???? here we go Mr President just ignored them, you win. — Steven VB (@vbislands) November 24, 2017

Awe, the President must not believe him to be significant enough for a response to his temper tantrum… poor baby… — Morgan Mitchell (@ThumperFLTRX) November 24, 2017

Way to give away your game playa’???? Picking a fight with The President of the United States so you can be relevant is not how you adult. Have several seats. — lori boudreaux (@loritruth) November 24, 2017

Eminem is a loser and is not relevant at all! — Kevin (@kconn2016) November 24, 2017

Wow poor baby. Liberals cry when the President replies and cry louder when he doesn’t. — Gwen Johnson (@GwenGljohnson01) November 24, 2017

Some have even suggested that because Eminem confessed to being mad at Trump, the president may be using it against him. Therefore, purportedly, the silence is not out of fear but is part of Donald Trump’ strategy.

