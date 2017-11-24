Jessica Serfaty Stands By Boyfriend Ed Westwick After Sexual Assault Allegations

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick has been accused by three different women of sexual assault. Despite those allegations, girlfriend Jessica Serfaty, a former contestant on America’s Next Top Model, is standing by her man, as seen in a recent Instagram post.

Westwick, 30, and Serfaty, 26, have been dating since May. According to People, Serfaty has a nine-year-old son from a previous marriage. She has also been linked to Joe Jonas and Niall Horan in the past.

A source told People earlier this month that Westwick and Serfaty, a Los Angeles-based model and actress, were “looking at engagement rings” in late October while vacationing in Paris. The source went on to say that those plans were put on hold after the first sexual allegations against Westwick came to light. The engagement was put on hold, however, the couple remained together.

As far as the sexual assault allegations go, the first set of allegations brought against Westwick were by actress Kristina Cohen on November 6. Cohen took to Facebook and alleged that Westwick raped her three years ago. Cohen stated she was visiting the actor at his apartment with her then-boyfriend. She referred to him as a producer who was friends with Westwick. Cohen later identified the boyfriend to The Hollywood Reporter as Australian film producer Kaine Harling.

On November 7, Cohen filed a sexual assault report against Westwick. He is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Just days after those first allegations, former actress Aurélie Wynn, who goes by the stage name of Aurélie Marie Cao, alleged that Westwick raped her in July 2014. Wynn made the allegations in a Facebook post also and claimed he raped her while visiting the actor’s rented home. Westwick has denied both allegations.

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Despite him denying the allegations, the sexual assault allegations continue to come against Ed Westwick. Last week, a third woman came forward with allegations against the actor. Creative producer Rachel Eck gave an interview to BuzzFeed and alleged that in 2014, Westwick “aggressively groped” her breasts while at a hotel in Hollywood.

There is a twist to the story though, as Eck’s allegations have a connection to Cohen’s. Both women claim that Kaine Harling facilitated the meetings with Westwick. According to People, Harling has not responded to their request for comment and Westwick has not commented on Eck’s allegation. His lawyers have also not responded to People’s request for comments.

Since the allegations have come out, the BBC has canceled Westwick’s drama Ordeal by Innocence and Westwick has paused filming the comedy White Gold.

Despite that, Serfaty is sticking by Westwick’s side, as she posted on Instagram this week. It is a photo of her and Westwick, which is captioned, “Nobody puts baby in a corner.”

Nobody puts baby in a corner. A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:26pm PST

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]