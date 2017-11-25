Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Engagement Expected Soon, But There’s A Very Real Royal Obstacle To His Proposal

Prince Harry’s romance with Meghan Markle has sparked rumors ranging from a united challenge from royal family members Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles to a secret scheme to shack up together rather than wed. But amid a new round of rumors that Harry and Meghan’s engagement will occur soon, there’s a very real and very royal obstacle that Prince Harry must overcome before he can propose.

Prince Harry Cannot Propose Until He Meets This Requirement

Before the prince can ask Markle to marry him and become a member of the royal family, he must pass one key test. And although that sounds like a fairy tale (the prince must bring back the sword of the wicked ogre who threatens his kingdom), the challenge faced by Prince Harry is a real one, according to Newsweek.

With Meghan reportedly quitting Suits in order to prepare for her royal wedding, speculation is soaring about how and when Harry will propose. That’s nothing new when it comes to the sequence of romance for any couple (date, propose, wed), but for Prince Harry, royal tradition makes it very complicated.

“Queen Elizabeth’s grandson will have to ask her for permission to propose, as tradition dictates.”

It’s not known whether Harry can fulfill that requirement to propose because questions remain about precisely how Queen Elizabeth feels regarding her grandson’s choice of Meghan Markle.

Queen Elizabeth Agrees With Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles In Disapproving Of Meghan?

Newsweek pointed out that no one knew how Queen Elizabeth felt about Prince Harry’s romance. Markle is divorced (she was married to producer Trevor Engelson), and her religion and nationality also add up to the possible reasons for Prince Harry’s grandmother to veto his rumored desire to propose to Meghan.

“Many feared her romantic history would prevent the two from getting married, in addition to the fact that she is American and Catholic.”

Moreover, if Queen Elizabeth is seeking input from other members of the royal family, Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly are firmly against Markle. As the Inquisitr reported, Camilla reportedly even conducted a “smear campaign” against Meghan, to Harry’s horror.

For more on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Birmingham today, follow the link in bio. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 22, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

And despite Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton’s alleged feud over who shall become king (Camilla wants Charles; Kate is pushing William), Camilla and Kate have allegedly united in attempting to derail Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance, according to the UK Daily Star.

British Law Means That Without Queen Elizabeth’s Permission, Prince Harry’s Marriage Won’t Be Legitimate

There’s one sign in Meghan Markle’s favor, however. When Prince Harry’s girlfriend was rudely treated by online trolls because she is biracial, Kensington Palace stepped up to make a statement defending Meghan. But is that enough to persuade Queen Elizabeth to approve?

Newsweek explained why British law requires Prince Harry to seek permission from his royal grandmother before he can propose.

“Under British law, the ruling sovereign [must give] permission for getting married. If this permission wasn’t given, the marriage would not be considered legitimate.”

King George III passed this law in 1772. He did not like the woman that his brother married. Allegedly mentally unstable, King George denounced the marriages of three sons as illegitimate.

Prince Harry To Propose As Soon As Queen Approves?

The law has been modified by the Perth Agreement in 2011, which changed the legislation so that it’s applicable for the first six royals in succession for the throne. As fifth in line, that means the law still applies to Prince Harry. Will Queen Elizabeth approve when he asks her permission to marry Meghan?

“Queen Elizabeth has so far never denied anyone the right to marry.”

Vanity Fair reported that some royal observers believe they even know when the royal wedding joining Harry and Meghan will occur.

Kate Middleton’s baby is expected in mid-April. She will need to recover before participating in Prince Harry’s wedding. As a result, Harry’s wedding is likely to be in early summer 2018, which would mark the prince and Markle’s second anniversary. But all of this romantic speculation depends on one powerful person, and that’s Queen Elizabeth.

[Featured Image by Dylan Martinez/WPA Pool/Getty Images]