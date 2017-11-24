‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne And ‘RHONY’ Dorinda Medley Hung Out At The Regency And We Are Dying!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, also known as Erika Jayne, wants to tell her story, and she has enlisted Vulture writer Brian J. Moylan to co-author her upcoming book Pretty Mess. And, when the two appeared at the recent Vulture Festival for a question and answer session, fans gasped when Jayne revealed that she had hung out with Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley.

How Did These Housewives Come Together?

Vulture reports that a bigger gasp followed when Jayne shared that the two went to the Regency – home of flirtation and infidelity – and had drinks.

“I was in New York, and I got a text from Dorinda asking if I was in town and I said yes,” Jayne said. “I hadn’t met her, but we all feel like we know each other. She said we had to get together and so we did.”

Jayne went on to say that the two FaceTimed Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen to let him know they were going to be at the famous hotspot. He later texted and told her to let him know if Tom D’Agostino was there, but Luann de Lesseps’ ex never showed.

The 46-year-old said that Medley is a queen bee at the Regency, and she is one of the nicest, most genuine, and cool people she has ever met. Her boyfriend, Madame Paulette owner John Mahdessian, also joined the women for their night out.

We’re here!! #happenistasnightout @buckshappening @johnmahdessian A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

Will Erika Jayne Hit The Bezerkshires?

Jayne also revealed that Medley invited her to her house in the Berkshires for Christmas.

In addition to partying with a New York housewife, Jayne also recently hosted the red carpet at the American Music Awards. According to The Daily Dish, the pop star chatted up A-listers while wearing a long-sleeve black mini dress and hot pink over the knee boots. She got the chance to talk to Billy Eichner, Ansel Elgort, and Chrissy Metz.

#PrettyMess ???? coming March 20, 2018! @SimonBooks A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:07am PST

As for Jayne’s new memoir, she recently released the cover photo, and AllAboutTrh.com says she is flaunting her assets while wearing a clear skirt and low-cut bodysuit. The book is scheduled for a March 2018 release.

Erika Jayne and the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return for Season 8, December 19 on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]