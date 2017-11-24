Upside-Down Christmas Tree Trend Confuses The Masses — Target Joins Trend By Offering $1,000 Inverted Tree

How did this happen? All of a sudden the upside-down Christmas tree has emerged as a trend as a trend this year, as they are seen in stores, online, and in many homes. Target is selling a few different varieties of the upside-down Christmas tree, which includes a rather pricey inverted 7.5 foot Fur tree priced at $1,041.28. That is what they are asking for a plain tree, there’s not so much as one ornament that goes with the tree for that price.

The cast of Fox & Friends talked about this upside-down Christmas tree trend at length on Friday morning and the confusion prompted some research on this trend. As the show progressed through the morning the hosts had more and more to add to the topic while attempting to answer the questions as to how and why this started. With “Christmas” being such a hot-button topic over the last few years, starting with the age-old greeting of “Merry Christmas” turning into “Happy Holidays” for politically correct reasons, some on Twitter thought the upside-tree bloomed out of that debacle. You can check out the Fox & Friends segment on the upside-down Christmas tree in the video above.

The Sun is not sure what to make of this, they ask,”Is this a cracking idea or purely un-fir-givable?” While some seem to think it is a disrespectful message about Christmas, other’s see the plus-side of hanging the Christmas tree upside-down. The first thing you notice in the numerous pictures popping up of fully decorated upside-down Christmas trees is the amount of floor space this frees up in comparison to a tree that is right-side-up. Fox & Friends read a post from a man who shared how his wife used an upside-down Christmas tree last year and the only question they got from family and friends was, “Why?” He is happy to report their tree is right-side-up this year.

Are you 'flipping out' over this upside down Christmas tree at the Hotel @DelCoronado? https://t.co/7YGVFmgdF5 — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) November 24, 2017

According to Bustle, the origin of this upside-down Christmas tree trend is a mystery today. Was this created as a way to reignite people into the spirit of Christmas, which seems to have been waning in recent years? Or was it was done by one person and people just started to copy it? Apparently, no one knows for sure. But it has caught on like wildfire and the social media sites have plenty of pictures posted of their own upside-down Christmas trees to prove it.

Twitter users have a mixed bag of comments to offer as some see it as a new idea offering more floor space for the presents and gifts under the tree and others see it as a disrespecting aim at Christmas. Donald Trump has not weighed in on this trend as of yet. If he does this could be the start a nationwide conversation about the meaning.

Karyn Spencer, who is a Twitter user, writes: “Honestly nothing captures my feelings about this entire year better than an upside-down Christmas tree.” As Bustle reports, “Twitter is very confused” about these upside-down trees.

Another Twitter user writes, “Are we serious right now?! This is not “arty” this is what happens when you put the tree up drunk.” This is in response to the people who are calling the upside-down Christmas tree an artistic move.

For those who are concerned that the upside-down Christmas tree is done in disrespect to Christmas, this wasn’t always the case. Bustle reports, “the tradition of hanging fir trees upside-down goes back to the Middle Ages, and it has a Christian basis, according to Birmingham Mail.”

“Europeans did it to represent the Trinity” of the Christian father, son, and holy spirit, the Birmingham Mail reported. Whether you like this trend or not, it is taking hold this holiday season as the social media posts are full of pictures of upside-down Christmas trees in their homes.

[Featured Image by kostastudio/Shutterstock]