Trump Approval Rating Makes Him Least Popular President As He Tweets Of Golf With Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson

President Donald Trump is experiencing an approval rating so low that it has sunk below that of reviled former presidents like Richard M. Nixon, who was embroiled in the Watergate scandal. Negative reports from a variety of sources continue to dog Trump, such as when Billy Baldwin took to Twitter on Thanksgiving Day to accuse Trump of hitting on his wife, Chynna Phillips, claiming that Trump crashed Chynna’s birthday party at the Plaza Hotel years ago and attempted to get Chynna to leave on his helicopter to Atlantic City, as reported by the Inquisitr.

On Friday, November 24, at 7:10 a.m., Trump took to Twitter – as seen in the below tweet – to publish a rare admission that he would actually play golf. Trump wrote that after speaking with a Turkey official, he would make a trip to Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, to “quickly” play golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Trump wrote that after his quick round or rounds of golf, he would return to Mar-a-Lago “for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!”

News about Trump’s alleged many golf trips and the cost to taxpayers for the president and his family to travel to his various Trump properties has been a bone of contention since he won the presidency. Websites like Trump Golf Count purport to count the cost of the golf outings and could be one of the many reasons Trump’s approval rating has dipped below that of other presidents in the past.

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

According to Newsweek, Trump’s approval rating could very well make him the least popular president ever only 10 months into his presidency. Trump’s approval rating is worse than former Presidents Nixon, Gerald Ford, Lyndon B. Johnson, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Harry S. Truman, George H. W. Bush, Lyndon B. Johnson, John F. Kennedy, and George W. Bush.

President Trump and the first lady celebrated Thanksgiving by meeting with members of the Coast Guard: https://t.co/aX6mjYVIAI pic.twitter.com/VPUMTMuTBD — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 24, 2017

Trump has debated the validity of various approval ratings, but even if Trump’s approval rating were as high as 46 percent, it would still fall two points below Clinton’s lowest approval rating among dozens of presidents that FiveThirtyEight compared to Trump.

The hidden history of Trump’s first trip to Moscow https://t.co/6hDPNPCkvv pic.twitter.com/tUtbtoj06b — POLITICO (@politico) November 24, 2017

