The Loch Ness Monster, the mysterious beast that hides deep in the waters of its namesake lake, was once again spotted on the surface this year.

Diana Turner, a tourist from Michigan, was just watching a live feed focused on the part of the loch near Urquhart Castle. She then reported seeing a “wake movement” in an area known to enthusiasts as a favorite site of Nessie, The Sun reported. Turner is the ninth person to see the elusive creature this year.

Gary Campbell of the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register told the Daily Mail that the footage lasted for about two minutes. The wave movement is considered a potential indicator of the Loch Ness’ presence at the time, considering that there was no other traffic on the loch apart from a boat at a distance.

Campbell added that the number of Loch Ness Monster sightings in 2017 is the highest they’ve recorded this century. Previously, genetics expert Dr. Jo Knight of Lancaster University, noticed a strange “fin” shape poking through the water when she was examining her nine-year-old son’s photographs.

A Canadian woman also claimed to have spotted Loch Ness from a webcam panning the lake from 5,000 miles away.

The increase in Nessie sightings comes as a relief to worldwide enthusiasts as it was believed that the world-famous monster had gone “missing” earlier this year. Before the April 28 sighting this year, the last time there was a recorded Loch Ness sighting was on August 21, 2016.

The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register takes particular care in segregating hoax sightings from legitimate ones. According to Campbell, anything that is proven to be fake or can be explained as non-related to Nessie will be removed from the registry. Campbell himself has logged over 1080 sightings.

The legend of the Loch Ness Monster was first told by Irish monk St. Columba, who is said to have encountered the beast in 565AD. The most famous photo of the monster was taken in 1934 by Colonel Robert Kenneth Wilson. However, the image was later exposed as a fake by Chris Spurling, who was present at the time it was taken.