David Cassidy Last Interview: ‘Partridge Family’ Star’s Health Fears, Love For Fans & Wish To ‘Get Happy’

David Cassidy was a famous singer, Partridge Family breakout star, and teen magazine cover heartthrob to millions of fans. But at the end of his life, Cassidy struggled with his fears about his failing health. The man who sang “C’mon, Get Happy” had one final wish, and that was to find happiness himself.

David Cassidy Confessed Living “In Denial” About Memory Loss Disease

David soared to fame in the 1970s, adored by teens in an era where attractive young men who could sing sparked screams and adoration from their fans. But when he passed away of organ failure on Tuesday at age 67, Cassidy had been struggling with his diagnosis of dementia, he told People in what is one of his last in-depth interviews.

“[David Cassidy] admitted he’d been ‘in denial’ about the memory loss disease, which both his mother and grandfather battled.”

David revealed that at the end of her life, his mother, Evelyn Ward, showed that she recognized him “with one single tear that would drop from her eye” each time that Cassidy entered his mom’s room. After Ward died in 2012 at age 89, David feared that he would spend his last years suffering from the same agonizing memory loss.

Partridge Family Star Shared His Two Goals In Final Months

Rather than spend his final months fearing his diagnosis of dementia, Cassidy chose to focus on his family, friends, and fans. After devoting decades to his career as a singer and television star, David expressed appreciation for what he achieved.

“I love that I’ve had an amazing life that has touched millions of people all over the world.”

Describing himself as “flattered” by the love from those around him and his fans, Cassidy emphasized that he had chosen two goals. One of those goals was to follow the lyrics of his famous song to “get happy.” But David also searched for a way to keep focused on holding onto what he had achieved.

“In the end, I just want to be happy. I really want to be happy,” said Cassidy. “If I want to have a great life like I have now, I’ve got to just stay on track.”

David Cassidy Believed In Acts Of Kindness And Fans’ Love

Hoping to set aside “distractions,” David said that he wanted to focus on his past and present. The Partridge Family star expressed his desire to “love” and to cherish his life. Cassidy reflected on his message to the world.

“The world needs more kindness.”

In the end, David’s family came together when he passed away in Florida. His death followed years of struggles, including his public confession that he was an alcoholic in 2008 and substance abuse problems for which he went to rehab in 2014. Those issues caused challenges for his family members.

But now those same relatives are uniting to honor Cassidy. As the Inquisitr reported, David’s brother Shaun Cassidy is among those mourning his loss and sharing touching memories, turning to Twitter to reveal his love. The two performed together in Blood Brothers.

Through his ups and downs, Cassidy felt supported by his fans. Sharing that he felt “in awe” of his fans, David revealed that their encouragement enhanced every aspect of his life.

“To be that connected and supportive of someone it’s a very beautiful and emotional thing for me…everything, it has more meaning,” said Cassidy.

Among those mourning for David are his son Beau with his ex-wife Sue Shifrin-Cassidy; his daughter Katie Cassidy; his brothers Shaun, Patrick, and Ryan; his stepmother Shirley Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family is expected to announce plans for David’s memorial service.

[Featured Image by ©RTSebree/Mediapunch/IPX/AP Images]