Buckingham Palace To Announce Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Engagement Today? Emergency Meeting Called

Today may be the day the world has been waiting for. Buckingham Palace has called for an emergency meeting. And, that has sparked assumptions that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement may be announced today.

According to sources, the Royal Household is holding a “big meeting.” Sources reveal Kensington Palace is expected to make the official announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement today.

People are expecting a big announcement because when the Royal Household had such a big meeting the last time, it was a huge announcement about the Duke of Edinburgh. It was declared that Prince Philip was stepping down from his Royal duties.

This has to be a big update in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story, because it was earlier speculated that the Royal wedding might not happen in 2018.

The Royal source revealed to Daily Star Online that the big announcement about the Royal engagement is expected to come any time now. Kensington Palace is going to release an official statement to make it official. If it does not happen on Friday, it is definitely going to take place on Monday, the source reveals.

While it seems obvious that the big meeting was about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement, the source kept the options open.

“I think the announcement will be about Harry and Meghan’s engagement, but we will have to wait and see.”

Many believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got secretly engaged in August, when the couple celebrated the Suits actress’ birthday. However, it may be a Royal custom to keep it a secret for some time before making the formal announcement.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton got engaged in October 2010, they were on a holiday in Kenya. The engagement was made official at an official press conference after a month.

Royal weddings typically take place a few months after the couple gets engaged. Prince Philip and the Queen got married four months after their engagement. William and Kate, as well as Prince Charles and Diana, got married five months after their engagement had been made official.

According to Hello! Magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding should be expected in spring or early summer in 2018 if their engagement is made official by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, fans will eagerly wait for the official announcement.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation]