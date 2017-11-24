‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis And Billy Are Back Together Again — ‘Philly’ Is Here To Stay

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will be involved in a major romance story and that “Philly” is here to stay. It started comically when Phyllis noticed she had a new pesky neighbor who plays loud music all day. She pounded on her wall to get the neighbor to turn down the volume but to no avail. Phyllis was taken aback when she later discovered that the rude neighbor was Billy.

Phyllis and Billy overcame formidable obstacles to get back together again. Most fans had written off their relationship at an early stage as doomed to failure, and placed their expectations instead on Billy rekindling his relationship with his ex-wife, Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Fans believed that what brought Billy and Phyllis together was not love but lust, and that Billy was only stringing poor Phyllis along to dump her the moment Victoria comes to her senses.

While Billy spent the weekdays with Victoria at Brash & Sassy, sharing her trials in business as well as in her personal life, he would visit Phyllis at her condo on the weekends for rounds of wild sex. There were no obvious indicators of a spiritual connection between the pair.

Billy’s apparent interest in rekindling his relationship with Victoria drove Phyllis to extreme desperation, and she dreamed up several madcap schemes to drive a wedge between them. She set Victoria up with investor Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes) and collaborated with Jack (Peter Bergman) to ruin Brash & Sassy because it seemed to be her only hope to force them apart.

The crisis that developed after Billy was caught stealing sensitive business information by accessing Jabot files on Phyllis’ laptop had appeared to be the final nail in the coffin of the floundering relationship.

However, “Philly” has defied the odds by bouncing back.

'The Young and the Restless recap: Billy loses both Phyllis and Victoria https://t.co/dxeM1c7h17 — Cheryl Preston (@CherylPreston3) November 6, 2017

Billy’s pining for Phyllis was apparently triggered by his deep sense of loss after Victoria dumped him unceremoniously in the wake of the Brash & Sassy face mask fiasco. He got drunk after the incident and attacked Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) when he caught him in a private moment with Phyllis.

The trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, provided the final confirmation that Y&R under Mal Young’s direction is determined to make “Philly” work. The next logical step in the renewed relationship is Billy popping the question.

Phyllis’ final victory over her rival, Victoria, for Billy’s love would come when she wears Billy’s engagement ring. Victoria would certainly pay attention to Billy And Phyllis taking their relationship to the next level, although she might be distracted by the return of her ex-husband, J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill), to Genoa City.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]