Brad Pitt Reportedly Regrets Leaving Jennifer Aniston For Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie both admitted that they fell in love with each other on the set of their 2005 film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Following his divorce from Jennifer Aniston, he started dating Angelina, and they were married for two years, although they have parted ways since September, 2016. There was a heavy suspicion of infidelity, but they both denied it. Now, it seems that the 53-year-old actor regrets that he ditched the Friends alum for his now estranged ex-wife.

An insider recently told In Touch Weekly that Brad Pitt has important realizations that leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie was one of the biggest mistakes he made. It is said that he has been sober and has undergone therapy following his split with Jolie, which involved an incident with their son, Maddox. The insider went on to say that the actor told his pals that everything is clear to him now, and has realized how much he loves Jen.

The only crumple to his realizations is that Jen is now married to actor-director Justin Theroux, and has been for two years. The source made it clear that Brad Pitt would never create havoc to her marriage. However, he would grab the second chance if there was one, especially with rumors rife that Jen’s marriage has hit a snag. A report from OK! Magazine says that she is leaving Hollywood to live in New York with her husband, but Gossip Cop recently reported that there is no truth to these rumors.

In Touch Weekly’s source further said that Brad Pitt wants Jen to be his business partner again if not romantically. They have worked together before when they both started the production company Plan B Entertainment in 2001, and he wants her to work with him again as professional partners. The actress reportedly wants to do projects with great reputation under his company, and that she would love to earn an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together for 12 years, sharing six children together – Maddox, Zahara Marley, Shiloh, Pax, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The entertainment media dubbed the couple as “Brangelina” when they began dating in 2005. They were accused of cheating on Jennifer Aniston, although Jolie denied these allegations, and said that she couldn’t look at herself in the morning if she had done that.

Despite her remarks, many people were still unconvinced that they didn’t cheat on Jen. When the news broke that they separated and a divorce was in the works, rumors were that Brad Pitt cheated on Jolie. Some fans took to social media to express how they feel about it. One famous quote went viral.

“Welcome to ‘If he did with you, he will do it to you’ Club.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]