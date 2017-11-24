Drones Reveal How Bowhead Whales Migrate Thousands Of Miles To Exfoliate

For close to two centuries, bowhead whales have been observed rubbing against large boulders in the summer, but it wasn’t exactly clear why. Thanks to a new study, it can now be confirmed that this is the whales’ way of exfoliating, or getting rid of skin that may be dead or damaged from exposure to parasites, plankton, and the sun.

As the New York Times recalled, it was in August 2014 when University of British Columbia marine ecologist Sarah Fortune noticed a group of bowhead whales swimming into a part of Canada’s Cumberland Sound with large boulders. Originally, Fortune had tagged the whales in order to study the animals’ feeding habits, but her interest was piqued by the whales’ peculiar behaviour as they made their way to the shallow bay, rolling onto their sides, removing their tails from the water, and even doing headstands. At least one of the whales was spotted rubbing against the boulders, removing a transmitter in the process.

While whalers had been long aware of how bowhead whales would rub their heads on big boulders, with the first evidence of such behavior having been spotted around 1845, scientific studies that followed had mostly concluded that the whales were simply trying to get some rest on the rocks. But Fortune and her fellow researchers noticed that some of the whales appeared splotchy, as large pieces of skin peeled off. She theorized that the animals may have been using the boulders in a similar way to how humans exfoliate by using pumice stones to remove dead skin.

Two years later, Fortune and her team returned to the same spot, bringing a DJI Phantom 3 Professional drone with them to record their observations. According to the Verge, the researchers used the drone to take aerial photos and videos of 83 bowhead whales. With the water clear enough to allow accurate observations, it was revealed that almost all of the whales had splotchy skin, and that most of them were rubbing different parts of their bodies against the rocks, or taking a breather in between exfoliating sessions. There was even one instance where one of the whales spent about eight minutes trying to exfoliate.

“We saw very clearly that the whales were taking turns rubbing their bodies on these rocks,” Fortune said.

As noted by the New York Times, Fortune’s research confirmed that bowhead whales do indeed use boulders to remove dead skin from their bodies. Prior to the new study, which was published in the journal PLOS One on Wednesday, not much was known about how these whales molt, as it was generally assumed that they molted seasonally much like belugas, narwhals, and other cold-water whales. But with the recent findings backing up previous suspicions, as well as a similar Russian study from 2016, it can now be said that bowhead whales do more than just feed when they take their “summer vacations” in warmer waters.

“It’s fascinating to understand that this habitat we’ve been studying, where we’ve seen whales for hundreds of years, is a multi-use area. They’re coming here because they can feed but also to use warmer waters and these rocks to facilitate molting.”

Going forward, Fortune hopes that her team’s study will help scientists spot other bays where bowhead whales may likely spend the summer months exfoliating. Once these areas are identified, people can be advised to avoid them, allowing the whales to rub against boulders and remove dead or damaged skin without any outside distractions. Fortune is also confident that her findings will be useful as scientists continue to analyze the impact of global warming on marine life.

[Featured Image by CoreyFord/iStock]