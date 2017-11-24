North Korea And Cuba Form Alliance Against Donald Trump: Russia Adds Its Condemnation

President Donald Trump’s enmity towards North Korea has been widely reported. Trump uses his social media accounts to condemn and threaten North Korea on a regular basis. The North Korean regime has responded by threatening to launch a nuclear attack against the United States, and by calling Trump a “madman,” a “dotard,” and a “barking dog.” Those who follow Trump’s foreign policy will also have noticed that he has also pulled back from the fragile restoration of diplomatic relations with Cuba put in place by President Obama.

According to a report by the Independent, President Trump’s policy towards both North Korea and Cuba has resulted in the two communist regimes forming an alliance against Trump. Cuban and North Korean diplomats have been meeting in Havana, and they sent out a stark message to Donald Trump.

In a statement from the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Cuba and North Korea called on Donald Trump to show “respect for people’s sovereignty” and “the peaceful settlement of disputes.” The joint statement went on to accuse the Trump administration of breaching international law.

“[North Korea and Cuba] strongly reject the unilateral and arbitrary lists and designations established by the U.S. government which serve as a basis for the implementation of coercive measures which are contrary to international law.”

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has made it clear that his nuclear program will not stop until he has developed the capability to launch a nuclear attack on the U.S. mainland. An alliance between Cuba and North Korea throws up a frightening vision from the past, the prospect of a foreign power deploying nuclear missiles in Cuba. Some weeks ago, a report in the Inquisitr compared Trump’s nuclear brinkmanship with North Korea to the Cuban missile crisis.

As reported by the Washington Post, President John F. Kennedy successfully resolved that crisis by engaging a skilled show of brinkmanship. Kennedy made it clear that the threat of nuclear missiles being deployed on America’s doorstep was so intolerable that he was willing to make a pre-emptive nuclear strike to stop it happening. The prospect of North Korean missiles being based in Cuba would be equally intolerable for Trump.

To add to President Trump’s woes over North Korea, Russia has also stepped into the fray. As reported by the Daily Mail, the Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned President Trump for adding North Korea to the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Russia describes Trump’s move as “another scaremongering act and PR move” that could lead to catastrophe on “a global scale.”

“These sorts of actions push the situation [around North Korea] to the extreme, this can end with a big catastrophe not only of a regional but also of global scale.”

Unfortunately, it would seem that the USA vs. North Korea crisis is far from over. Let’s hope that the latest moves from North Korea, Cuba, and Russia don’t lead to a further escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

